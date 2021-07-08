Charges Issued for Sodomy First Degree
ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jerome Anderson, 57 years of age, of the 6900 block of Woodrow Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, for two counts of Sodomy First Degree and one count of Recklessly Infecting Another with HIV. Anderson is being held without bond. The probable cause statement reads: On July 2, 2021, the Defendant persuaded the victim to get into his car in the City of St. Louis. The victim Continue Readingwww.riverbender.com
