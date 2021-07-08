Cancel
Saint Louis, MO

Charges Issued for Sodomy First Degree

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Wednesday, July 7, 2021, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Jerome Anderson, 57 years of age, of the 6900 block of Woodrow Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, for two counts of Sodomy First Degree and one count of Recklessly Infecting Another with HIV. Anderson is being held without bond. The probable cause statement reads: On July 2, 2021, the Defendant persuaded the victim to get into his car in the City of St. Louis. The victim Continue Reading

Related
Glen Carbon, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Glen Carbon Police Charge One Adult Male and Female With Forgery/Burglary After Regions Bank Incident

GLEN CARBON - About 2:43 p.m. on July 19, 2021, Officers from the Glen Carbon Police Department received an alert of a crime in progress at Regions Bank in Glen Carbon, located at #1 Cottonwood Road. As Glen Carbon Officers arrived on the scene, they saw two suspects, later positively identified as Delvin O. Mills, 28, of Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., and Mary M. Thornhill, 35, of Knoxville, Tenn., attempt to flee from them. Due to the immediate actions of Glen Carbon Officers, Mills and Thornhill wer Continue Reading
Fairview Heights, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Gun and Drug Offenses, Arrested In Fairview Heights

EAST ST. LOUIS – Lamondra Beckley, 43, of St. Louis, entered a guilty plea today to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense, and unlawful possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Beckley has been under federal indictment since April 6, 2021. As part of his guilty plea, Beckley admitted that on March 11, 2021, he possessed approximately 114 grams of methamphetamine, which he intended to sell to a customer Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Major Case Squad Searches For Garry Rodgers Who Remains At Large In Murder Case

FERGUSON, MO. - The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad put out a bulletin that a murder suspect, Garry Rodgers, 24, of St. Louis, remains at large. He is wanted for murder in the first degree and armed criminal action and should be considered armed and dangerous. The Greater St. Louis Major Case Squad has been deactivated in the murder investigation of 26-year-old Austin Phillips, of St. Ann. Rogers is described as 5-5 and weighing 145 pounds with brown eyes, black hair, and a noticeable skul Continue Reading
Bethalto, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Bethalto Man Faces Two Aggravated Battery Charges In Case Related To 3-Month-Old Child

BETHALTO - Two felony charges of Aggravated Battery were filed on July 20, 2021, in Madison County Circuit Court against Gordon L. Madrey, 21, of the 100 block of Ashbrook in Bethalto. The charges stem from an investigation conducted by the Bethalto Police Department, which began on July 13, 2021. Bethalto Police and Fire Departments responded to a 911 call from Madrey’s home, related to a 3-month-old child that was not breathing. Officers and EMS arrived within one (1) minute of being dispatche Continue Reading
Saint Louis, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Former St. Louis Accounting Firm Bookkeeper Pleads Guilty to $670K Fraud Scheme

ST. LOUIS – Paula Smith, 68, of O’Fallon, Missouri, appeared before United States District Court Judge Matthew T. Schelp on today’s date and pleaded guilty to a federal information charging her with three counts of mail fraud and one count of money laundering. Smith was a bookkeeper at an accounting firm that managed a lucrative trust account for a client (the D.E.W. Trust). The D.E.W. Trust, which was at one time valued at $8.6 million, had over twenty named beneficiaries, Continue Reading
Alton, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Alton Murder Suspect Could Be Released in Eight Years

EDWARDSVILLE - An Alton man initially charged with first-degree murder may be free within eight years after he pleaded guilty Tuesday to a reduced charge of second-degree murder. “The justice system has failed our family,” Tanya McGee, the mother of the victim, Austin L Pierson, 22, of Alton told defendant Pedro Cisnero-Vega, 25. However, Assistant State’s Attorney Lauren Maricle explained that the defendant was walking away from the Shell station in upper Alton where Continue Reading
Affton, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

Photos Of Suspect Released: St. Louis County Police Officers Probe Bank Robbery

AFFTON - St. Louis County Police officers today released photos of a suspect in a bank robbery that was reported at approximately 1 p.m., July 13, 2021, at 9111 Mackenzie Road in the Affton Southwester Precinct. St. Louis County Police officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct responded immediately to the bank robbery call on July 13, 2021, to 9111 Mackenzie Road. Police said the suspect entered the bank, approached a teller, displayed a note claiming to have a gun, and was provided with Continue Reading
Madison County, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

True Heroes: Teens, Man, Help Preserve Life In Swim Incident

MADISON COUNTY - A pair of teenagers and a man, who saved the life of another man who was experiencing medical issues in an area fitness center pool recently, are true heroes. Abby Sherrill, 19, and Miles Bell, 17, and the man, Jeff, rescued a person who was in the area pool, and even though it was in 4-feet of water, he began to have serious trouble and had what gym patrons described as “a seizure in the pool.” Dr. Kevin Bell, Miles’ father, said Abby immediately noticed Continue Reading
Granite City, ILPosted by
RiverBender.com

Local Personality To Talk Teens And Alcohol

GRANITE CITY, IL – Almost half of teens report having tried alcohol by the time they are 14 years old (teens.drugabuse.gov , 2020). More than 80 percent of young people ages 10–18 say their parents are the leading influence on their decision whether to drink (samhsa.gov , 2020). How does alcohol affect brain development? What kinds of conversations should parents have with their children and teens about alcohol? Join Chestnut Health Systems™ on Facebook Live on Thursday, Augus Continue Reading
Saint Louis County, MOPosted by
RiverBender.com

39-Year-Old Man Dies From Injuries From Gunshot Wound In Central County Precinct

ST. LOUIS COUNTY - At approximately 1 a.m. on July 17, 2021, St. Louis County Police officers from the Central County Precinct responded to the 11100 block of East Pasture Drive for a call for service for a shooting. Responding officers located an adult male victim suffering from at least one apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area hospital for treatment of life-threatening injuries. On July 20, the victim succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased. The victim Continue Reading
CharitiesPosted by
RiverBender.com

Saint Louis Closet Co. Donates $3,122.66 To Safe Connections

MAPLEWOOD – Saint Louis Closet Co. is donating $3,122.66 to Safe Connections through their giveback initiative, Closets for a Cause . Their donation will assist the nonprofit’s mission to reduce the impact and incidence of relationship violence and sexual assault through education, crisis intervention, counseling, and support services. This amount is a direct result of a percentage of gross sales made throughout June 2021. Saint Louis Closet Co. has currently donated $52,127.50 Continue Reading

