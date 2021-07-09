Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Connecticut State

Tropical Storm Elsa to bring heavy rain to Connecticut, especially along shore

Hartford Courant
 12 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter three days of showers, thunderstorms, and locally damaging winds, Tropical Storm Elsa will make her way toward Connecticut on Friday producing heavy rain and breezy to windy conditions. Scattered power outages are possible with the most likely areas to incur outages along the shoreline, mainly to the east of New Haven. General rainfall totals will be one to three inches, but a few four-inch totals are possible. Peak wind gusts along the shoreline should be 35 to 45 mph and inland they will be 20 to 35 mph. The bulk of the storm will be over by midday.

www.courant.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New Haven, CT
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Tropical Storm#Thunderstorms#Shoreline#Extreme Weather
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
Related
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
NBC News

Amazon's Jeff Bezos makes history with all-civilian suborbital flight

Jeff Bezos, the 57-year-old founder of Amazon, has a new title to add to his résumé: astronaut. Bezos successfully flew to the edge of space Tuesday aboard a rocket and capsule developed by his private spaceflight company, Blue Origin. The billionaire entrepreneur made history by being part of the first unpiloted suborbital flight with an all-civilian crew. The much-anticipated trip was also the first crewed launch for Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

White House looks to cool battle with Facebook

The White House on Monday sought to cool its heated confrontation with Facebook, which had festered over the weekend after President Biden accused the social media giant of “killing people” with misinformation about coronavirus vaccines. The unusual attack by Biden had triggered a tough response from Facebook, and on Monday...
Public HealthPosted by
CBS News

Canada to start letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens enter the country on August 9

Canada announced Monday that it will begin letting fully vaccinated U.S. citizens into Canada on August 9, and those from the rest of the world on September 7. Officials said the 14-day quarantine requirement will be waived as of August 9 for eligible travelers who are currently residing in the U.S. and have received a full course of a COVID-19 vaccine approved for use in Canada.
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Capitol rioter sentenced to 8 months in prison

A man from Florida who waved a "Trump 2020" flag on the floor of the Senate chamber on January 6 has been sentenced to eight months in prison. Paul Hodgkins, who pleaded guilty last month, is the first Capitol riot defendant sentenced for a felony charge. CBS News reporter Cassidy McDonald joins Elaine Quijano on CBSN's "Red & Blue" with more on the case.

Comments / 0

Community Policy