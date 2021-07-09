Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Georgia State

Suspect captured, charged with murder in triple homicide at Georgia golf course

By Meredith Deliso, ABC News
Posted by 
WOKV
WOKV
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HhKm8_0artcG6t00

ATLANTA — After a statewide manhunt, a suspect has been captured and charged with murder in a triple homicide that unfolded at a country club near Atlanta last week, authorities said.

Bryan Rhoden was apprehended in Chamblee, Georgia, about a half hour from the crime scene, Thursday evening in connection with the shootings with help from the U.S. Marshals Service, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office said.

He was charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, Cobb County Chief Tim Fox said during a press briefing Thursday night.

Rhoden was identified as a suspect in the days after the incident at the Pinetree Country Club in Kennesaw, and has ties to the metro Atlanta area, Fox said.

On July 3, a golf pro was gunned down in broad daylight at the country club's golf course and two other men were found shot dead in the bed of pickup truck that was parked on the green, according to police.

Fox did not share details on any possible motive in the murders or how Rhoden was allegedly tied to the shootings due to the active investigation.

Eugene Siller, 46, a golf pro who worked at the course, was shot in the head on the green of the 10th hole after apparently stumbling upon a crime in progress, according to police. He was killed "because he witnessed an active crime taking place," police said. There is no connection between Siller and the suspect, Fox said.

The two other victims -- 76-year-old Paul Pierson of Kansas and 46-year-old Henry Valdez of California -- were found in the bed of a white Ram 3500 pickup truck nearby. They were believed to have been killed on the golf course not long before they were found, Fox said. The chief did not share any further details on the kidnapping charge.

Police allege that Rhoden was the lone shooter in the incident.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
3K+
Followers
20K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chamblee, GA
State
Kansas State
State
California State
City
Kennesaw, GA
Cobb County, GA
Crime & Safety
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
State
Georgia State
County
Cobb County, GA
City
Atlanta, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Murder#Golf Course#The U S Marshals Service#The Pinetree Country Club#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Golf
Related
Florida StatePosted by
WOKV

17-year-old struck by lightning while vacationing in Florida

MARCO ISLAND, Fla. — A 17-year-old from Georgia was vacationing with family on Marco Island in Florida when he was struck by lightning Saturday afternoon. WSBTV reported Walker Bethune, a rising high school senior, was on the beach at the time of the strike. His father had to perform CPR...
CelebritiesPosted by
WOKV

‘Law & Order,’ ‘Boardwalk Empire’ actor charged with murder

NEW YORK — Isaiah Stokes, an actor known for his roles on “Law & Order,” “Boardwalk Empire” and “Power,” was charged with murder on Friday. A grand jury indicted Stokes, 41, in the February death of Tyrone Jones, the Queens County District Attorney said. Surveillance video showed Stokes getting out...

Comments / 0

Community Policy