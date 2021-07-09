Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Tropical Storm Elsa hammers East Coast with heavy rain and wind: Latest forecast

By Max Golembo, Daniel Peck and Morgan Winsor, ABC News
Posted by 
WSB Radio
WSB Radio
 10 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3aq0Dr_0artbpbB00

NEW YORK — More than 50 million Americans were under a flash flood watch on Friday as Elsa, now a post-tropical cyclone, batters the East Coast with heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

After making landfall in Florida and pummeling the southeastern United States, Elsa is moving north with the eye of the storm sweeping over the coastlines of Delaware, New Jersey and New York on Friday morning before reaching Massachusetts this afternoon, according to the latest forecast from the National Weather Service.

As of 2 p.m. ET, Elsa was moving to the northeast at 31 miles per hour with its center located just outside of Boston. The deadly storm was packing maximum sustained winds of 50 miles per hour, with even higher gusts.

The National Weather Service said it doesn't anticipate a significant change in Elsa's strength through Friday. The storm has weakened from the first hurricane of the 2021 Atlantic season. Elsa is expected to move offshore from the northeastern U.S. coast by Friday evening before heading to Canada's Atlantic provinces by late Friday night and Saturday. The storm is then forecast to gradually weaken over the weekend.

Flash flood watches are still in effect for the Mid-Atlantic and northeastern regions, from Virginia to Maine. That includes several major cities, such as Philadelphia, New York City and Boston. The storm's current track shows it hugging the northeast coastline, with those areas expected to see the heaviest rainfall.

Much of the Northeast is forecast to receive 2 to 4 inches of rain through Friday, with up to 6 inches possible in parts of New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts. That could trigger "considerable flash and urban flooding," the National Weather Service warned.

The tropical storm warning has been discontinued for all of Long Island and the coast of New England west of Watch Hill, Rhode Island.

Meanwhile, a "tornado or two" will be possible over parts of Long Island and southeastern New England through early Friday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

Severe weather has already disrupted flight schedules at LaGuardia Airport and John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. The city has also closed its mobile COVID-19 vaccination clinics through Friday due to the forecast.

New York City's Metropolitan Transportation Authority said there were system-wide delays for buses due to Elsa and that the storm could impact service along some subway and rail lines. Also, empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks were banned on the seven bridges and two tunnels that the MTA manages until at least noon on Friday due to the weather.

At least four deaths have been attributed to Elsa since it formed in the Atlantic Ocean earlier this month.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

WSB Radio

WSB Radio

Atlanta, GA
13K+
Followers
20K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

News 95-5 and AM 750 WSB radio for Atlanta's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wsbradio.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
City
New York City, NY
City
Boston, NY
City
Maine, NY
State
Massachusetts State
State
Florida State
State
Connecticut State
State
Maine State
City
Florida, NY
State
Virginia State
City
Philadelphia, NY
State
Rhode Island State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flash Flood#Americans#Extreme Weather#Abc Audio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
MTA
News Break
NWS
Related
Oregon StatePosted by
WSB Radio

Oregon wildfire burns area nearly the size of Los Angeles

BLY, Ore. — (AP) — Erratic winds and dry lightning added to the dangers for crews battling the nation’s largest wildfire on Monday in parched Oregon forests, just one of dozens burning across several Western states. The destructive Bootleg Fire, one of the largest in modern Oregon history, has already...
Ocean City, NJPosted by
WSB Radio

Teen pilot makes emergency landing on New Jersey bridge

OCEAN CITY, N.J. — A teen pilot’s skills were tested Monday when he successfully landed his plane after experiencing a mechanical failure. Landon Lucas, 18, started to experience engine trouble around 12:38 p.m. while flying a banner for Paramount Air Service near the Steel Pier in Atlantic City, WCAU reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy