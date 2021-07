While baking can certainly be a challenge, there's something so satisfying about perfecting an elaborate, or even sweet and simple, dessert recipe. And having the right utensils can help alleviate some of the stresses that often come with baking. If you have the best cake decorating tools, you can master any cake recipe — from a classic vanilla cake to a complicated mirror glaze — like a baking pro. Turns out, there are tools to help everyone master the art of baking, from kids to beginner bakers all the way up to experts.