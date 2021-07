Sunday, July 18, 2021 • 1:05 P.M. RHP Taijuan Walker (7-3, 2.50) vs. RHP JT Brubaker (4-9, 4.47) The Mets lost in historic fashion last night and now try to avoid being swept by the Pittsburgh Pirates. Tylor Megill gave the Mets exactly what they needed yesterday but the bullpen fell apart and blew a 6-0 lead as the Pirates were able to score 5 runs in the 8th inning and 4 runs in the ninth to take the game. Between the loss, the Lindor injury and the deGrom injury – yesterday was a really bad day in Mets land.