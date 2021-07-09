Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Internet

5 Easy Ways to Increase Email Open Rates for More Conversions

Posted by 
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

So you have built a strong email list, but your email marketing efforts aren’t as successful as you thought they would be. Now you’re wondering what could possibly be the reason behind this. Building a strong email list can be tough but what’s more difficult is to convince your recipients...

hackernoon.com

Comments / 0

HackerNoon

HackerNoon

478
Followers
7K+
Post
54K+
Views
ABOUT

How Hackers Start Their Afternoons - HackerNoon is built for technologists to read, write, and publish. We are an open and international community of 12,000+ contributing writers publishing stories and expertise for millions of curious and insightful monthly readers.

 https://hackernoon.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Email Marketing#Open Rate#Conversions
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Internet
Related
MySanAntonio

5 Tips to Significantly Increase the ROI of Your Next Email Campaign

Email marketing has always been one of the most affordable and effective online-marketing strategies, driving revenue with a click of the mouse and allowing you to maintain a strong relationship with your customers and user base. It’s also highly measurable, allowing you to optimize and fine-tune your campaigns to drive...
TechnologyEssence

These Are The Ways To Slay Your Next Email Introduction And Conversation

Spoiler: politeness wins. According to statistics shared by Optinmonster, “more than 3/4 of teenagers are still using email.” This is recent data, meaning that even with the advents of social media and texting, emails are still primarily how business conversations are conducted. With this information, it’s important that you know how to maintain a professional tone and present information quickly when sending a serious email. Check out our comprehensive guide to successfully sending emails below.
Sciencearxiv.org

Can Less be More? When Increasing-to-Balancing Label Noise Rates Considered Beneficial

In this paper, we answer the question when inserting label noise (less informative labels) can instead return us more accurate and fair models. We are primarily inspired by two observations that 1) increasing a certain class of instances' label noise to balance the noise rates (increasing-to-balancing) results in an easier learning problem; 2) Increasing-to-balancing improves fairness guarantees against label bias. In this paper, we will first quantify the trade-offs introduced by increasing a certain group of instances' label noise rate w.r.t. the learning difficulties and performance guarantees. We analytically demonstrate when such an increase proves to be beneficial, in terms of either improved generalization errors or the fairness guarantees. Then we present a method to leverage our idea of inserting label noise for the task of learning with noisy labels, either without or with a fairness constraint. The primary technical challenge we face is due to the fact that we would not know which data instances are suffering from higher noise, and we would not have the ground truth labels to verify any possible hypothesis. We propose a detection method that informs us which group of labels might suffer from higher noise, without using ground truth information. We formally establish the effectiveness of the proposed solution and demonstrate it with extensive experiments.
Internethelpnetsecurity.com

Gmail increases email security by adding support for BIMI

Organizations who deploy Domain-based Message Authentication, Reporting, and Conformance (DMARC) will, from now on, be able to increase Gmail recipients’ trust in the emails, newsletters, receipts and offers they send by automatically displaying the company’s logo. This effective indicator that these types of email communication are, indeed, coming from that...
InternetDesignmodo

How to Write an Upsell Email to Increase Average Order Size

One of the simplest methods to increase your average order value and boost your bottom line is the upsell. Surprisingly, many entrepreneurs overlook this golden sales opportunity, dedicating all their time to promotional emails and investing in holiday campaigns. However, they miss an excellent chance to generate revenue just out of nothing.
ComputersPosted by
TechRadar

Convert MP4 to MP3 the easy way

Nowadays, the MP4 is the most used format globally, but if you are going to download an MP4 file just for the music or audio track, then converting the MP4 file to MP3 is the best option for you. Converting MP4 file to MP3 provides you with too many benefits...
SoftwarePosted by
HackerNoon

How to Run Reverse Shell for Hacking in Linux

A reverse shell is a hacking vulnerability in which the hacker executes .php codes or an executable file in which he gets access to the shell of the target system. Then he can install rats or steal any info regarding his banks or the info regarding the users of the websites and its services.
ComputersPosted by
HackerNoon

4 Key Observability Metrics for Distributed Applications

A common architectural design pattern these days is to break up an application monolith into smaller microservices. Each microservice is then responsible for a specific aspect or feature of your app. For example, one microservice might be responsible for serving external API requests, while another might handle data fetching for your frontend.
SoftwareCMSWire

Opening Up the Email Marketing Engine to Artificial Intelligence

With an average open email rate of 18.0% in 2020, it’s not like marketing teams are crushing this email thing. Wait, isn't 18% pretty good? We get that standards are low here, for sure. Bottom-line? Email remains a priority. About four billion people have an inbox. It’s a tough sell...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Forbes

Seven Top Ways To Drive Conversions

Do you have a lot of traffic on your website? It feels good to have a lot of viewers, right? However, this is just the first step. You also need to figure out how to improve your conversions to get more customers out of the traffic you already have. You...
Personal FinanceShawano Leader

Easy Ways to Improve Your Finances Within a Year

Creating money saving habits happens over time. Whether it’s cutting back on your expenses, investing, or saving, each goal is a long-term one. But that doesn’t mean you can’t see improvements to your finances in just a year. Get Rid of Your Highest Interest Debt First. If you have a...
Softwarehowtogeek.com

How to Create and Customize a People Graph in Microsoft Excel

If you take advantage of Microsoft Excel’s charts for helpful visual displays of your data, check out the People Graph option to create a simple depiction of the number of people or items you have logged in your spreadsheet. You can display things like the number of visitors to your...
ComputersPosted by
Black Enterprise

Boost Your Productivity By Mastering Excel With This $39 Course Bundle

Microsoft Excel has come a long way from just being a mere number crunching and data sorting software. As its functionalities expanded over the years, it has turned into an incredibly powerful spreadsheet and data analysis program that enables people to automate tasks, analyze data, manage budgets, and so much more. In fact, it has become so feature-rich that financial modeling with Excel is now considered an e-sport.
ComputersWPBeginner

How to Change Background Color in WordPress (Beginner’s Guide)

Are you looking for an easy way to change the background color of your WordPress website?. The background color of your website plays an important role in your design and branding, and in making your content more readable. In this article, we will show you how to easily change the...
Internetmakeuseof.com

How to Create a User Registration Form in WordPress

Whether you're selling an online course, running a membership website, or planning to build a community, an easy signup process is essential to earn users' loyalty. The easier the process is, the more people will sign up on your website, and the larger your audience will be. A user registration...
InternetSearchengine Journal

6 Tips for Choosing the Right Enterprise Search Solution

If you’re doing SEO at the enterprise level, going it alone is a recipe for disaster. The size and scope of SEO concerns and tasks are exponentially larger than for smaller sites. That means not only building a good team and excellent relationships with other stakeholders in your organization but...
Economyatlanticcitynews.net

7 Most Effective Location Based Marketing Strategies for Your Business

The key to effective marketing is reaching the right person, in the right place, at the right time, and with the right message. If any business fails in any part of this, such a business may have a problem realizing success from its ads. Getting those four things right is the only way to ensure success in marketing. And that is what location-based marketing is all about.
ComputersPhoto & Video Tuts+

How to Enable or Disable a Button With JavaScript: jQuery vs Vanilla

In this article, we’ll discuss how you can enable or disable a button with JavaScript. First, we’ll go through how it works in vanilla JavaScript and later on we’ll see how to do it with jQuery. JavaScript is one of the core technologies of the web. The majority of websites...

Comments / 0

Community Policy