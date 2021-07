A marriage between Magic the Gathering and Dungeons and Dragons takes flight in the latest MTG set, Adventures in the Forgotten Realms. Wizards of the Coast are the best in the business when it comes to creating unique and expansive fantasy universes that with little effort, will have you completely immersed. Having created some of the oldest and most popular tabletop games of all time, Dungeons and Dragons and Magic the Gathering, Wizards of the Coast have made become an unstoppable force, their continued innovation ensuring that the tabletop platform stands out in an online world.