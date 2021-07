One of the latest buzz phrases when it comes to weight loss and dieting is "intermittent fasting." According to Healthline, the concept is about limiting calories and burning fat through scheduled eating. For example, you may give yourself an eight-hour eating timeframe (such as from 10 am to 6 pm), and when you're outside of that window, you're fasting, including staying away from calorie- and sugar-heavy drinks like alcohol and soda. Typically, most people stick to a 16:8 ratio, equating to 16 hours of fasting and eight hours of eating. It sounds like a long time to fast, but keep in mind a good chunk of that is post-dinnertime followed by sleep.