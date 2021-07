Rod Khleif Real Estate Investor, Mentor, Coach, Host, Lifetime Cash Flow Through Real Estate Podcast. As multifamily investment coaches and mentors, we are often quick to cite the tax advantages of an investment in a multifamily asset, and there are many. But, a slate of proposed tax changes under the new presidential administration could reduce or eliminate some of these advantages. For this reason, it is important that investors increase their awareness of the proposal and start to formulate a game plan should it ultimately be passed into law.