Washington is now the third state to regulate outdoor work conditions under extreme heat. The Washington State Department of Labor and Industries will soon require stricter precautions when it comes to working in the sunlight. The emergency rule requires employers to provide shade or other sufficient methods for employees to cool down. They must also have a paid cool-down rest period of at least 10 minutes every two hours. These requirements were put into action following a record-breaking heatwave across the Pacific Northwest. This sudden temperature change killed hundreds of people from Oregon through Canada.