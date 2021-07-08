Cancel
Health Services

HHS Beats Hospitals’ Suit Over Medicare Pay Adjustment Formula

bloomberglaw.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConsidered financial impact of change on safety-net hospitals. A group of more than 30 safety-net hospitals lost its challenge to an HHS rule setting out the formula for calculating certain Medicare pay adjustments, as the agency didn’t act arbitrarily in adopting the measure, a federal trial court said. The U.S....

news.bloomberglaw.com

Healthcarolinajournal.com

Medicaid transformation finally complete with transition to managed care

After years of delays, North Carolina’s Medicaid program has finally transitioned to a managed care system — becoming the last large state to do so. Starting July 1, the state’s Medicaid system will be operated as a managed care program, essentially privatizing a system that once relied on the government paying medical providers directly based on how many procedures were performed.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Supreme Court Will Hear Challenge to Medicare Drug Payment Cuts

The Supreme Court agreed Friday to hear a case challenging cuts the Department of Health and Human Services made to Medicare prescription-drug reimbursements for hospitals that serve low-income and underserved communities. The American Hospital Association (AHA) and the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), which filed the petition to the...
Public Healthnashvillemedicalnews.com

AHA Statement On COVID-19 Vaccination Policies For Health Care Workers

The American Hospital Association (AHA) Board of Trustees adopted a policy statement on the vaccination of health care workers. The statement supports hospitals and health systems that adopt mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policies, with local factors and circumstances shaping whether and how these policies are implemented. In addition, the AHA continues to strongly urge the vaccination of all health care personnel to protect all patients and communities from the risks of COVID-19.
Health Servicesbeckershospitalreview.com

UnitedHealthcare ER policy challenges patient protection laws, physicians say

A delayed UnitedHealthcare policy that aims to deny "nonemergency" emergency room coverage violates patient protections, the American College of Emergency Physicians claims. According to Bloomberg Law, the college is considering suing the insurer on similar grounds as its pending lawsuit against Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Georgia, which points to policies that retroactively deem trips to the emergency room as "nonemergent," thereby denying coverage.
Iola Register

Affordable health insurance a lifeline

As of July 1, anyone who has received at least one week of unemployment benefits since the first of 2021, can receive health insurance at little to no expense, thanks to the American Rescue Plan, the federal government’s most recent COVID relief bill signed on March 11. The reduced-rate insurance...
HealthWoodward News

Medicaid expansion will provide access to coverage for Oklahomans

Approximately 190,000 individuals between the ages of 19-64 in Oklahoma are now eligible for health coverage, according to the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), thanks to Medicaid expansion made possible by the Affordable Care Act (ACA). On June 1, the state began accepting applications, and to date, over 120,000 people have applied for and were determined eligible to receive coverage. On July 1, these individuals will receive full Medicaid benefits, including access to primary and preventive care, emergency, substance abuse, and prescription drug benefits. Thanks to the American Rescue Plan (ARP), Oklahoma is eligible to receive additional federal funding for their Medicaid program, estimated to be nearly $500 million over two years. It is estimated that an additional 70,000 people in Oklahoma who have not yet applied are now eligible for coverage under Medicaid.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Hospitals could face $2 million fine for not disclosing prices under proposed Biden rule

(CNN) — The Biden administration is doubling down on a Trump-era rule that requires hospitals to disclose the rates they privately negotiate with insurers. A large number of hospitals have yet to comply with that historic rule, which went into effect January 1 and also requires them to provide in an online, searchable way the rates for 300 common services, such as X-rays, outpatient visits, Cesarean deliveries and lab tests. In addition, hospitals must disclose the amount they are willing to accept in cash.
San Jose, CANBC Bay Area

Medicare Agency Hits Good Samaritan Hospital With “Notice of Termination”

Editor’s Note: A previous version of this story noted that Good Samaritan Hospital’s CEO sent an email to staff earlier this week saying the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services sent the hospital a notice of Immediate Jeopardy. HCA Healthcare, the hospital’s parent company, corrected Good Sam’s CEO initial statement Wednesday, saying the hospital received a “Notice of Termination” rather than a notice of “Immediate Jeopardy.” This article has been updated to reflect that.
Olean, NYTimes-Herald

Medicare ranks UAHS hospitals with one star

The most recent Medicare rating for the combined Olean and Bradford, Pa. hospitals is one out of five stars, according to the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services. The listing for Olean General Hospital encompasses the Bradford Regional Medical Center campus as well. The two are considered two campuses of one hospital, and have one identification number for the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services, according to a spokesperson for Upper Allegheny Health System, the parent company of the hospital.
Public Healthhealthcaredive.com

National healthcare organizations call on hospitals to require vaccines for employees

A group of professional healthcare organizations said hospitals, nursing homes and other health facilities should require employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine. The statement comes as the nation is experiencing a rise in COVID-19 cases, a 16% increase compared to the prior week's seven-day moving average of daily cases, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The highly transmissible delta variant is fueling the jump in cases and is taking off in areas with low vaccination rates.
Health Servicesmiamitodaynews.com

Plan in works to help hospitals bridge Medicaid shortages

The County Attorney, the office of Commissioner Rene Garcia and local hospitals are crafting an ordinance related to a Direct Payment Program to help medical institutions cover fund shortages created by Medicaid. The title of the ordinance was presented last week; details will be known once it’s set for a first reading.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: Senate budget deal to provide new funding for Medicare, Medicaid, ObamaCare | More than 2 million sign up during ObamaCare special enrollment period | US drug overdose deaths rose to record last year

Welcome to Wednesday’s Overnight Health Care. In another change to the Tokyo Olympics, the medal ceremonies will feature winning athletes placing their own medals around their necks to prevent COVID-19 transmission. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com and jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow us on Twitter at @NateWeixel, @PeterSullivan4,...

