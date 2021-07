American International Group Inc. told employees that Sept. 14 will be the “official global re-entry date” for staff to return to the office. Local regulations will determine what health restrictions staff will be asked to follow, according to an internal memo seen by Bloomberg News. “Safety measures will remain in place” for employees who are not fully vaccinated, New York-based AIG said in the memo, which was sent by Chief Executive Officer Peter Zaffino and dated Wednesday.