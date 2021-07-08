Wells Fargo Moves Ex-N.Y. Giant’s Bias Suit to Federal Court (1)

Claims by former New York Giants defensive end Owa Odighizuwa that. refused to give him a credit increase due to his race and national origin will be heard in federal court. Odighizuwa alleges he contacted Wells Fargo on June 2, 2021, and asked for “a modest credit line increase” on his credit card. He had been a customer in good standing at Wells Fargo for 20 years, a Wells Fargo credit card holder for 10 years, and had never missed a payment, the complaint alleges.