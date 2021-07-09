JAMES BUCK HOY YOUNG, MD

Age 88, of Honolulu and Kailua-Kona, passed away on April 2, 2021, in Carlsbad, California. James was a graduate of St. Louis High School and obtained his medical degree from St. Louis University in Missouri. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps during the Vietnam War and went on to practice for more than 40 years as a successful and respected urologist in Honolulu. He was a caring physician who provided much pro bono medical service to various organizations including Shriners Hospitals for Children and the Aloha Medical Mission. In retirement, he moved to Kona where he enjoyed spending time with family and friends, playing golf, and volunteering time to his church and community.