Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Los Angeles, CA

Five myths about the Olympics

By Jules Boykoff
Washington Post
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tokyo Olympics are scheduled to begin this month under a cloud of controversy. Postponed by a year because of the pandemic, the Games are a hot-button issue in Japan, where some polls find that about 80 percent of the population opposes staging the Olympics amid a global pandemic. Japan’s vaccination rate lags behind those of other developed economies, with vaccines for people under age 65 rolling out in full force only a few weeks ago. The Games will feature more than 11,000 athletes from more than 200 countries; they’re not required to be vaccinated. Officials announced Thursday that spectators will be banned from all events because of a new pandemic-related state of emergency. These Olympics are different because of the coronavirus, but some myths and misconceptions about the Games persist in any year.

www.washingtonpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Vaccines
Local
California COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Vaccines
Los Angeles, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommie Smith
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beijing Olympics#Summer Olympics#Ioc#University Of Oxford#Norwegian#Coke#Americans#Honda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Beijing, CN
Place
Tokyo, JP
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Tokyo Olympics
News Break
Sports
Country
Poland
Country
Japan
Country
Germany
Country
Switzerland
Related
Sportsfashionista.com

Team USA Will Wear Skims at the Tokyo Olympics

In less than a month, athletes from all over the world will gather in Tokyo to compete for medals and impress millions of spectators with their astounding physical talents at the delayed Summer Olympic Games. Team USA will do so with a little help from Kim Kardashian's Skims which will be providing them with undergarments, pajamas and loungewear to wear while they're in Japan.
SocietyHuffingtonPost

The Olympics Don’t Want Black Women To Win

There is no grace for Black women at the 2021 Olympics. On Thursday, the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency announced that 21-year-old Sha’Carri Richardson will be placed on a 30-day suspension after she tested positive for THC, the psychoactive compound in marijuana. This disqualifies her from competing in the 100-meter race, in which she conquered her opponents, became the fastest woman in America and earned her instant stardom.
SportsPosted by
The Hill

Five women banned from Tokyo Olympics events

Five female distance sprinters, set to compete at the Tokyo Olympics, have been barred from specific events due to their high natural testosterone levels. World Athletics rules stipulate that women competing in races between 400 meters and a mile are required to have testosterone levels below 5 nanomoles per liter.
Berks County, PAphillyvoice.com

Berks County company outfitting Team USA gymnasts for Tokyo Olympics

A little bit of Berks County will take center stage when the gymnasts for Team USA compete during the Tokyo Olympics. Reading-based GK Elite made the leotards and other gear that will be worn by USA Gymnastics. The company, which will also outfit Olympic gymnasts from Canada, Australia and the Netherlands, is no stranger to the spotlight, but this will be the first time Simone Biles and the Americans wear its products on the sport's biggest stage.
SportsHollywood Life

Simone Biles & Jordan Chiles Show Off Their Gymnastics Leotards After Arriving In Tokyo For Olympics — Photo

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles are ready for the Olympics! The Olympic gymnasts showed off their Team USA leotards after heading to Tokyo, Japan, to get ready to compete. Biles and Chiles are taking over Tokyo! Simone Biles, 24, and Jordan Chiles, 20, showed off their red, white, and blue Team USA leotards in a cute new photo shared by Simone. The Olympic gymnasts throw up the peace sign in their picture. The photo was shared by NBC’s official Twitter page for the Olympics with the caption, “#BilesNChiles take Tokyo.”
SportsBBC

Tokyo Olympics: Irish athlete debunks cardboard bed myth

Coverage: Watch live on BBC TV, BBC iPlayer, BBC Red Button and online; Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live, Sports Extra and Sounds; live text and video clips on BBC Sport website and app. Ireland gymnast Rhys McClenaghan has been thanked for debunking the "myth" there may have been an...
Worldfourfourtwo.com

Five players released from SA Olympic squad

The South African Football Association (Safa) have confirmed that five players have been released from the Olympic squad due to various medical reasons. The South African U23 final squad for the tournament was confirmed last week following the announcement by the South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) ahead of the Olympics in Tokyo, which kicks off later this month.
SportsFanSided

What are the five new sports debuting at the 2021 Olympics?

Five new Olympic sports are making their debut at Tokyo 2021 this summer: surfing, skateboarding, sport climbing, karate, and men’s baseball/women’s softball. Each Olympiad, the program of sporting events contested changes somewhat. The International Olympic Committee takes into account numerous factors when considering which sports to include in the Greatest Show on Earth.
Swimming & Surfingwhcuradio.com

Five Cornellians competing in Tokyo Olympics

ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — Cornellians have extra reason to pay attention to the upcoming 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo – school spirit. Five former Cornellians will be representing the United States at this year’s games. They include 2012 graduate Tracey Eisser and 2019 graduate Michael Grady in rowing; 2020 graduate Taylor Knibb in Triathlon; 2017 graduate Rudy Winkler in Hammer Throw; and 2013 graduate Kyle Dake in wrestling.
SportsMiddletown Press

Women will lead the way for Team USA at the Olympics

The traditional torch relay began in March and the flame will cross through all 47 of Japan’s prefectures before arriving at National Stadium in Tokyo on Friday, July 23, to shine a ceremonial light on the world’s perseverance. The 2020 Summer Olympics — the event is retaining, in name and...
Public Healthwashingtonnewsday.com

LIVE FROM TOKYO 2020: U.S. Athlete Coco Gauff Withdraws Due To Fears Of An Olympic Covid Outbreak

LIVE FROM TOKYO 2020: U.S. Athlete Coco Gauff Withdraws Due To Fears Of An Olympic Covid Outbreak. A Covid-19 outbreak at the compound that houses all of the competitors and their personnel is causing concern among US athletes as they prepare for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Two South African soccer players were the first athletes to test positive for the virus inside the Olympic Village, followed by Coco Gauff of the United States, who has since withdrew from the competition.
SportsPosted by
Variety

14 U.S. Athletes to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics

After a year-long delay, the Tokyo Olympics are set to begin July 23 and run through Aug. 8. The postponement came as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, sparking nerves and throwing out of routine the training schedules of the world’s greatest athletes. But with the teams set and the opening ceremony right around the corner, the best in sports are ready to hit the stage.
Public HealthKGO

US gymnast tests positive for COVID-19 ahead of Tokyo Olympics

An alternate on the United States women's gymnastics team has tested positive for COVID-19 in an Olympic training camp in Japan. Olympic champion Simone Biles was not affected, nor were any of the other favorites to win the team gold, but another alternate was placed into isolation because of contact tracing, USA Gymnastics said Monday.

Comments / 0

Community Policy