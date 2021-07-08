New York State Trooper Save Little Boy’s Life After Child Falls Into Pool
A New York State Trooper is being hailed as a hero after a near tragedy in a backyard pool. A two-year-old boy had fallen into the pool, and was apparently unresponsive, state police officials say. Sergeant Douglas Wildermuth responded to the scene and began performing 'rescue breaths' on the toddler. Thankfully, Trooper Wildermuth got the young boy breathing again and he was then turned over to the care of West Glens Falls EMS. The child is doing well and is back home with family, the NYS Police on Facebook page read. Along with the message "Job well done Sergeant.''wzozfm.com
Comments / 3