Sociologist Philip N. Cohen says generation labels are meaningless — and we should quit using them

Washington Post
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMarketers love them. Journalists often use them. But do generation labels such as "baby boomer" and "millennial" even mean anything?. Philip N. Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, who researches social identity for a living, says no. He and about 150 others from the social science community wrote an open letter to the Pew Research Center, urging it to stop promoting the use of generation labels.

Opinion:Generation labels mean nothing. It’s time to retire them.

Philip N. Cohen is a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, College Park and author of, most recently, “The Family: Diversity, Inequality, and Social Change.”. Consider these facts: The tennis champion Williams sisters are a generation apart, according to the Pew Research Center. Venus, born 1980, is part of “Gen X”; Serena, born 1981, is a “Millennial.” Meanwhile, Donald Trump and Michelle Obama are both in the same generation. The former was born in 1946 while the latter was born in 1964, making them both “baby boomers.“
