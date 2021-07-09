Sociologist Philip N. Cohen says generation labels are meaningless — and we should quit using them
Marketers love them. Journalists often use them. But do generation labels such as "baby boomer" and "millennial" even mean anything?. Philip N. Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of Maryland, who researches social identity for a living, says no. He and about 150 others from the social science community wrote an open letter to the Pew Research Center, urging it to stop promoting the use of generation labels.www.washingtonpost.com
Comments / 0