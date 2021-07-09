Cancel
Jr. Whippet Football Camp Begins July 19; Register Now

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime is running out to register for the 2021 Jr. Whippet Football Camp hosted by the high school coaching staff and players! The camp is July 19-22 from 6-7:30 p.m. Walk up registrations will be allowed, but get them in by Monday, July 12, to ensure the correct size t-shirt!

