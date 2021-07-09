Jr. Whippet Football Camp Begins July 19; Register Now

There is still time to register your kids for football and cheerleading this fall at the Rabun County Recreation Department. Athletic Director Adam Dixon gives details, “Our football and cheer registration is still open.” Please remember to bring a birth certificate and a current utility bill showing a Rabun County physical address when you register your child. Dixon adds that fitting nights have been planned. “We have our fitting nights on July 22, and July 26. Fitting nights are for football players to try on helmets, shoulder pads, and uniform samples where we can send those off and get the actual uniforms. Our cheerleaders come in and try on the skirts and tops. We have top-of-the-line stuff but we want to make sure it fits.” Fitting nights will take place in Gym 3. For more information, call 706-782-4600. For your convenience, you can also register online at http://rabuncountyrec.website.siplay.com.