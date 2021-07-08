Though Black Widow was set in phase 3, it was finally released in phase 4. But just imagine how things would have panned out had it been released in phase 2?. The movie is set around the timeline of phase 3 of MCU but just imagine what would have happened had it been released in phase 2, it surely would have impacted the course of Marvel Cinematic Universe. The storyline revolves around Captain America: Civil War and though fans have waited for a very long time for this solo movie of Natasha Romanoff to release, they are wondering what would have happened had it actually been released in the 2nd phase of MCU. Though Natasha had briefly discussed her life before joining S.H.I.E.L.D and the story of Red Room fans obviously wanted to know full details about the topic and therefore desperately wanted this solo movie of Natasha Romanoff.