Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Kids

Viewpoint 1: We would die for our children; let them be vaccinated

arcamax.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOur fear for our children’s safety is visceral, and it is universal. Nothing unites people across all cultural, economic, social and geographic lines like the love for their children and their desire to protect them against every danger real or imagined. So recent polls showing that one in four American...

www.arcamax.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
State
Connecticut State
State
Illinois State
State
Maine State
State
Montana State
State
Alabama State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#On Children#Vaccinations#Americans#Johnson Johnson#Gallup#Covid#Cnbc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Flu
News Break
Society
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Kids
News Break
Moderna
News Break
FDA
News Break
Relationships
News Break
Kaiser Permanente
Related
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

This Could Determine If You Catch the Delta Variant—And It's Not Vaccination

After weeks of steady decline, COVID-19 case numbers are headed back in the wrong direction once again. The spread of the highly contagious Delta is currently fueling a nationwide surge, with all 50 states and Washington, D.C., reporting a rise in cases and 38 seeing an increase of 50 percent or more over the past week, CNN reports. Fortunately, studies have shown that those who are fully vaccinated are still well protected against the virus. But according to one former official, there's one other factor that could determine whether or not you catch the Delta variant: wearing the right kind of face mask.
Pharmaceuticalscitizensjournal.us

Report: More vaccine deaths last week than COVID-19 deaths

In a span of one week, the number of deaths due to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the government’s database outnumbered the official count of deaths due to the virus. The government’s Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System, or VAERS, contains voluntary, unverified reports of adverse events following immunization with U.S.-licensed vaccines. But it’s estimated that only between 1% and 10% of the adverse events that occur are reported to VAERS.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

CDC warns Covid-19 vaccines might not protect people who are immunocompromised

(CNN) — The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday warned people who are immunocompromised that the Covid-19 vaccine may not have been effective for them and encouraged them to take precautions as if they were not vaccinated. "People who are immunocompromised should be counseled about the potential...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This "Dangerous" Warning

Just when you thought the COVID-19 pandemic was drawing to a close in America, a new variant has arrived to draw things out—and cost more lives. The Delta variant now accounts for nearly half of all COVID cases across 10 states. As a result, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, issued a warning today on CBS This Morning, agreeing that this is the "most dangerous" variant yet. Read on for 5 points that could save your life—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Pharmaceuticalsnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Viewpoint 2: Why vaccine mandates are a bad idea

Throughout the country, schools (especially colleges and universities) are mandating that students receive COVID-19 vaccinations before they return for in-person learning. This is a terrible idea that will likely do more harm than good. For example, the University of Southern California “is requiring all students, faculty and staff to submit...
KidsPost-Star

COMMENTARY; You would die for your kids — let them be vaccinated

Our fear for our children’s safety is visceral, and it is universal. Nothing unites people across all cultural, economic, social and geographic lines like the love for their children and their desire to protect them against every danger real or imagined. So recent polls showing that one in four American...
KidsMedscape News

Understanding Child Development in the Assessment of Stress in Children Amidst the COVID-19 Pandemic

On March 11, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the rate of infection of COVID-19 virus around the world as a pandemic. At the time, most practitioners concerned themselves with the actual disease process with a focus on contagion, management, and treatment. As pediatric providers, we were also immediately charged with the care and management of children in the office for well surveillance and acute care, while maintaining appropriate infection control measures for the safety of patients and staff. With school closures and social distancing, infants, children, and adolescent were asked to isolate in their homes. Pediatric providers immediately recognized that COVID-19 could have potential devastating effects on the psychological wellbeing of our patient population. As the summer neared an end, the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) (2020) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) (2020) encouraged schools across the country to allow children to be with their peers in some capacity (even if limited) in the classroom.
Kids27 First News

Doctors growing more concerned with Delta variant and children

(CBS News) – More than four million children have been infected with COVID-19 in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to the American Academy of Pediatrics. With the highly infectious Delta variant spreading across the country, doctors worry about that number continuing to climb. Dr. Fatma Levent...
ScienceMedscape News

AstraZeneca-Oxford Vaccine Protective Against COVID-19 in People With HIV

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - The AstraZeneca-Oxford COVID-19 vaccine (ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, or AZD1222) is effective in people living with HIV, at least in the short term, according to an open-label substudy within the protocol of a larger phase-2/3 trial. As Dr. John Frater told Reuters Health by email, "This is...
Healthdoctorslounge.com

AAP Issues Guideline for Managing Young Infants With Fever

MONDAY, July 19, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- In a new clinical practice guideline issued by the American Academy of Pediatrics and published online July 19 in Pediatrics, key action statements are presented for the management of well-appearing infants aged 8 to 60 days with a fever ≥38 degrees Celsius. Robert...
SciencePosted by
The Hill

Study finds no sign of COVID-19 vaccine in human milk

Researchers are investigating how safe it is for lactating individuals to receive coronavirus vaccines. A study of seven participants found no traces of the mRNA vaccines, although the sample size is small and samples were only collected for up to 48 hours after. This supports current recommendations that mRNA vaccines...
Public Healthheraldstandard.com

Vaccine hesitancy among young adults continues as delta variant spreads

In the seven months since COVID-19 vaccinations first became available, Dr. Amy Crawford-Faucher, a family medicine specialist at Allegheny Health Network, has heard a variety of explanations from young adults who have not gotten vaccinated. “In young folks, there’s this feeling of immortality: ‘I’m young, I’m healthy, I got COVID...
Public Healthgeneticliteracyproject.org

Are COVID vaccines effective and safe for children? An expert weighs in

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. The Food and Drug Administration expanded emergency use authorization of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to include adolescents 12 to 15 years of age on May 10, 2021. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention followed with recommendations endorsing use in this age group after their advisory group meeting on May 12. The American Academy of Pediatrics also supports this decision.
KidsBoston Globe

Top pediatricians recommend masks in school this fall, even for vaccinated children

A top pediatricians group is calling for everyone older than age 2 to wear masks in school this fall, even if they have been vaccinated against COVID-19. The American Academy of Pediatrics’ recommendation contradicts federal guidelines and drew immediate rebukes from some parents, while a teachers union leader and some academics praised the idea.

Comments / 0

Community Policy