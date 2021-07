Hybrid electric vehicles or HEVs are a type of electric vehicles, which combine an electric propulsion system. A micro-hybrid vehicle uses “start-stop system” where regenerative braking technology helps to stop a combustion engine when the vehicle pulls to a stop, and to restart it when the driver accelerates. Micro hybrid vehicles are useful in cutting fuel consumption and the hazardous vehicular emissions. There are several different versions of the system, which are now being called as the “simplest hybrid technology” in the international market. Micro-hybrid manufacturers claim the cars can deliver 5-10% better fuel economy and therefore lower tailpipe emissions. Thus, micro-hybrid vehicles provide numerous benefits as compared to the conventional fuel-consuming vehicles.