Commentary: It's about time Black creators of pop culture were paid for their art

 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBlack creators on TikTok recently went on strike, refusing to choreograph dance moves for Megan Thee Stallion’s latest drop. The absence is noticeable. #BlackTikTokStrike drives home the fact that Black creators have long helped to make American popular culture — from music, to dance, to fashion, to our lexicon. And it highlights the failure to recognize and reward Black creators monetarily for their innovations. To make matters worse, Black creators’ moves are often imitated by white artists, who use those moves to advance their careers.

