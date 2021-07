Not long ago, I had a supervisor tell me that I seemed to be trying to portray myself as smarter than I really was. During one evaluation session, this supervisor said there were those who thought I did exemplary work, but as for this supervisor, they “just didn’t see it”. I think about these slices of life from time to time, just because it helps me keep things in proper perspective and helps motivate me to be a bit kinder and more considerate of others, even when I feel they don’t deserve it.