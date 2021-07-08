Cancel
Michigan State

This Michigan City Currently Has The Coolest Temperatures In U.S.

By Nathan Vandenburg
100.7 WITL
 13 days ago
Cover picture for the article

It may not be so here in Mid-Michigan, but Michigan actually has some of the coolest temperatures in the country right now, in one area of the state. Michigan is currently experiencing some cold air from our northern neighbors in Canada. Along with that cold air that traveled down to us, we're also seeing rain and clouds in a lot of areas in Michigan. As it currently stands, northern Lower Michigan is seeing temperatures around 50 today.

Lansing, MI
ABOUT

100.7 WITL plays the best new country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

