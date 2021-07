Purse: $6.2 MM ($1.1 MM to winner) 2020 Winner: Dylan Frittelli (-21) TPC Deere Run. Designed in 2000 by D.A. Weibring, this 7,250 yard par 71 course running along the Rock River is a precursor to the British Open. It has a rating of 75.8 and a slope rating of 144, putting it above average in terms of difficulty for a PGA course. It has many elevation changes with scenic overviews of forestry all over. The roughs are damaging and difficult to get out of and accuracy is an important characteristic to have.