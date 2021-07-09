From Warmups To Workouts, Here's Why Lateral Lunges Deserve A Spot In Your Routine

New research has given us a great reason to get our next race in the diary. We love running for the joy of running – it’s not all about stats and races. That being said, we also love to have a few races (real or virtual) in the diary to give us something to work towards and feel part of the running community. Now, there’s evidence that training for and participating in regular races could be key to our eye and brain health – we’re already getting our diaries out. — A recent study inMedicine & Science in Sports & Exercise found that endurance sports like running can improve both our cognition and vision. Researchers studied 100 marathon runners over a six month period, looking specifically at their cognitive skills and their retinal vasculature (that’s the blood vessels that support our eye function). They looked at these things and how they changed before, immediately after and 12 weeks after running a marathon, as well as comparing them with a sedentary control group.