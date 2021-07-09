How to Wash Your Car
For many vehicle owners, washing a car by hand is a therapeutic act as beneficial for the person's state of mind as to the vehicle's appearance. That's good, because frequent washing is also the best way to maintain a new-car finish and detect blemishes and other potential issues, such as rust or loosening trim. But as simple as washing your car may seem, there are some things to watch for so that you don't accidentally scratch or degrade the finish.www.consumerreports.org
