Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Consider This from NPR

NPR
 13 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAmerican forests actually used to burn a lot more often. (SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED NPR BROADCAST) JED MEUNIER: See the creases - fire, fire, fire, fire, fire, fire, fire, fire. CORNISH: Jed Meunier, an ecologist with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources, is showing NPR the rings on a slab of wood in his lab.

www.npr.org

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maine State
State
Georgia State
State
Montana State
State
Wisconsin State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Audie Cornish
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Npr#Lightning Strikes#Wildland Fire#Land Use#Fire History#Npr#Americans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Music
Related
POTUSNPR

The NPR Politics Podcast

Hey, everybody. Before we start the show, we need your help with something, especially if you're somebody who's new to listening to this podcast. We're trying to figure out what people like about the show and what they don't. So if you've got a few minutes, please go ahead, pause this - you can wait, it'll be a good episode when you're done with it - and head to npr.org/podcastsurvey. That's npr.org/podcastsurvey. It is short, it's anonymous and it would really mean a lot. Thanks so much. OK. Here's the show.
Wildlifeksut.org

NPR News

Some Swarms Of Fireflies Will Synchronize Their Flashes. Here's How. Scientists investigated the phenomenon of fireflies flashing in sync — and found that the insects may coordinate their strobing by watching others in the group. Dilip Kumar, Iconic Actor From The 'Golden Age' Of Indian Cinema, Has Died At 98.
Animalswwno.org

The Best Of Bats: Favorite Pieces From The NPR Archive

We are marking a milestone, 50 years of NPR, with a look back at stories from the archive. It has long been known that bats locate their prey by sending out sounds and then listening to the echoes. Research published, in the latest issue of the journal Nature, suggests that this natural sonar is extremely sophisticated. It now seems that bats use sound waves to construct vivid mental images of the world around them.
Springfield, ILwlds.com

Turner Calls For Restoration of NPR Funding from U of I

A Springfield State Senator is pushing back against the University of Illinois-Springfield’s effort to defund NPR-Illinois. 48th District State Senator Doris Turner has sent a letter to the U of I system to reconsider it’s decision to phase out the $400,000 in annual funding the university gives in support of NPR.
Michigan StatePosted by
1049 The Edge

Did the 26 Foot Long World Record for Longest Human Poop Happen in Michigan?

There is a load of stories about a woman who broke the world record for the longest single poo. Do the stories pass the smell test?. Researching stories like 'the longest poop in the world' isn't the worst part of my job, but it's a solid #2. Recently, someone sent me a TikTok telling the story of a woman in Michigan breaking the Guinness World Record for the longest poop. She allegedly did so, publicly...in a Bloomfield Hills, Michigan bowling alley. My curiosity got the best of me. I guess you can say, I couldn't hold it anymore. So, the research began. I stepped in this article called 'Fun Poop Facts' from the Hello Tushy website that said this about the alleged rectum record,
Berkeley, CAPosted by
KFI AM 640

$1,000 'Thank You' Stimulus Checks Going Out... And People Are Furious

It is pretty apparent that there will not be a fourth stimulus check coming, at least not any time soon, but there is still plenty of financial aid from the latest relief bill available. Just last week, monthly checks started going out as part of the the Federal Child Tax Credit expansion that was included in the American Rescue Plan package that was signed into a law in March. The bill also set aside money to distribute to Americans struggling to pay their rent or mortgage, and to parents needing help with their child care costs.
Congress & Courtstalesbuzz.com

Marjorie Taylor Greene laughs off question about children dying of Covid

Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene laughed off a question about people dying of Covid-19, telling the reporter, “You crack me up.”. The question came a day after Twitter briefly suspended the Georgia Republican over misinformation she’d posted about the coronavirus, including that it “is not dangerous for non-obese people and those under 65.”
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
Colorado StatePosted by
Power 95.9

Are You Breaking The Law With Your Drivers License?

Your driver's license is something we all carry, but did you know you may be breaking the law with your picture. Getting your driver's license renewed is don't one of the big things I look forward to doing. On the Arkansas side of town you will be waiting for your number to be called out then there is the quick questions the eye test and finally, you get your picture taken for your new license. The whole process is a little stressful for me, but did you know you may be breaking the law when it comes to taking your picture for your driver's license?
Atlanta, GANewsweek

Black Man Finds Racist Statues Outside Customer's Home

A Black tech support worker was stunned to discover two racist statues in the garden of a customer's home. In a video posted to TikTok by malacheeman, the internet support worker shared clips of what he encountered during a visit to help a woman struggling to connect to her Wi-Fi in Atlanta, Georgia.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
California StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

John Jack Stein, 24, Missing In California, May Be Heading to Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in California are asking for the public’s help to find a missing Minnesota man. John Jack Stein, 24, was last seen in Agoura Hills, California on the evening of July 13, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Office. His family says he has depression and bipolar disorder, and they are worried for his safety. They believe he may be trying to travel back to Minnesota without money or a cellphone. John Jack Stein (credit: L.A. Co. Sheriff’s Office) Stein is 6-feet-3-inches tall, weighs about 180 pounds and has blue eyes and shaggy strawberry-blond hair. He has a sparrow...
Celebritieskcur.org

The Women Who Became 'The Founding Mothers Of NPR'

Susan, Linda, Nina and Cokie are the names of the four women credited as "the founding mothers of NPR." The history of these award-winning journalists dates back to the inception of National Public Radio. "It is really a kismet story of timing and of all these terrific personalities who were there at the beginning of public radio," says author Lisa Napoli.
Entertainmentwpsu.org

Odette Yousef Joins NPR As National Security Correspondent

In a note to newsroom staff Chief National Editor Vickie Walton-James and Andrew Sussman, Supervising Editor, National Security, announced the following update:. We're pleased to announce that Odette Yousef will join NPR as National Security Correspondent focusing on Extremism. Odette has been a reporter at WBEZ since 2010, as part of the Race, Class and Communities team. As part of that beat, Odette has delved deeply into the inner workings of local communities, including the forces at play in the rise of domestic extremism. As part of her work on the roots of white supremacy, Odette was reporter and host for the WBEZ investigative podcast, "Motive," exploring the emergence and growth of the neo-Nazi skinhead movement in the U.S., and its connections to the far right extremism of today. Odette has won local, state and national awards for her journalism, including a 2016 National Edward R. Murrow Award for Best Continuing Coverage, and a 2018 Studs Terkel Community Media Award. Of her departure from WBEZ, Chief Content Officer Tracy Brown said Odette's "groundbreaking reporting on extremism, the care she's given covering communities throughout Chicago, and her versatility as a reporter, on-air host and anchor, have made her a treasure at WBEZ."
POTUSNPR

US Faces Crossroads On Renewable Energy Future — Go Big or Go Local

This is FRESH AIR. I'm Dave Davies, in today for Terry Gross. President Biden says he wants to promote renewable energy and hopes to completely eliminate greenhouse gases from the production of electric power in the United States by 2035. One element of that plan is spending $73 billion on thousands of miles of new power lines, part of an infrastructure spending plan. Biden reached with a bipartisan group of senators. Our guest, New York Times reporter Ivan Penn, says a sharp debate has emerged over how to spend that money on electrical power generation and transmission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy