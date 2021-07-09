Cancel
Harford County, MD

Detectives Investigating Fatal Stabbing

 11 days ago

Harford County detectives are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred in Bel Air early Thursday morning. On July 8, 2021, at approximately 5:00 a.m., patrol deputies assigned to the Southern Precinct of the Harford County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 1200 block of Athens Court in Bel Air for the report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, deputies located a male, identified as Christopher Jacob Kerfoot, 17, of Bel Air, in his residence suffering from multiple stab wounds to the upper body. Deputies immediately began life-saving efforts on Kerfoot, and medics took over emergency care upon their arrival. Despite life-saving efforts, Kerfoot succumbed to his injuries and was declared deceased shortly after deputies’ arrival.

