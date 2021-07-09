Pro triathlete Marybeth Ellis goes full circle to win Dave Reynolds Biathlon

The annual Dave Reynolds Biathlon was held July 4, with two waves of athletes diving into the water two minutes apart for the half-mile ocean swim to kick off the 30th annual celebration. Athletes are broken into divisions of individual open for male and female, and teams of male, female, coed and youth 13 & under. There was also a kids’ mini biathlon that started off the day and a two-mile memory walk held on the Boardwalk during the main event.