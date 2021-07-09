Cancel
Georgetown, DE

Athletes of the Week July 9

Cape Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNatalie, 29, living in Fredericksburg, Va., was the first female to cross the finish line at the July 4 Dewey Beach Liquors 5K, running 18:40. Her husband as of June, Tommy Daniels, 29, ran a personal-best 23:26. Natalie ran collegiately for Calvin College in Michigan, then took to the roads while a graduate student at Virginia Tech. She won the Blue Ridge Half Marathon in 1:22:11. She now runs for the Georgetown Running Club. In April, she won the Salisbury Marathon in 2:51:46. Natalie said, “I’ll run any distance 5K and longer, but I’m definitely a marathoner with GRC. I typically run 65 to 70 miles a week when I’m marathon training, but right now I’m running about 60.” Natalie works for LOCUS at Virginia Community Capital managing social-impact investments for foundations, local government load funds and community development banks. Natalie started her running career as a senior at Gull Lake High school in Richland, Mich., graduating in 2010. “My PR in cross country was 24:31. I only ran to get out of gym class.” Natalie’s next race is the Dahlgren Heritage Rail Trail 50K in King George, Va.

