Joann Szczepkowski drives an Outback, but she’s leaving a Legacy

By Dave Frederick
Cape Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJoann Szczepkowski - Runner Joann and I share the same year and day of birth. She recently asked me what time of the day I was born. I told her, “It was a dark and stormy night under a waxing moon and the north Philly trolley cars were rumbling like thunder while beagles were howling.” Joann showed up on the running scene 10 years ago and has since set 13 state records over three age groups at eight different distances. Newly arrived in the 75-79 age group, she is looking at even more records to claim. Joann may drive an Outback, but the woman is leaving a Legacy.

www.capegazette.com

