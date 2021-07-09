Suspect in custody in connection to homicide at east Tulsa apartment complex

TULSA, Okla. (KOKI) — Tulsa police say a suspect in custody for the shooting death of a 27-year-old man at an apartment complex Thursday night.

Court records show first degree murder charges were filed Friday against Juan Ochoa in Tulsa County.

The shooting reportedly took place Thursday around 6 p.m. at the Silver Creek Apartments near East 41st Street and Highway 169 in east Tulsa.

Police say they received five 9-1-1 calls about a shooting. After they arrived, they say they found a male with at least one gunshot wound to the head in the courtyard.

Police say officers on scene gave aid to the victim until EMSA arrived and took him to St. John’s Medical Center where he later died.

The identity of the victim has not been released yet, just his age.

Police tell FOX23 that Ochoa is in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

