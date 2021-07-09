12232 Prince George Dr, Prince George, VA 23842
Stunning cape cod on 3 acres. First floor features the primary bedroom and ensuite bath, dual vanity and walk in closet with storage. Laminate throughout the first floor makes the space flow and feel open. The large living room has a fireplace and lots of light. Eat in kitchen has new tiled backsplash ,quartz countertops and houses the laundry area too. This home has been modified and the garage constructed into an accessible first floor room with roll in shower and wheelchair ramp. Upstairs we have new carpet throughout and a shared full bathroom with access to both rooms. There is also a bonus room upstairs and a walk in attic with tons of storage. The beautiful new French doors lead out the the back yard oasis, part fenced in with sheds that convey, one even has electrical run already. The sellers are happy to leave the ramp, trampoline, swing set and possibly the mower for new owners.richmond.com
