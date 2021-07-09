Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

India deaths help push global toll past 4 million

Winchester News Gazette
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSubscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/4aa11e04be5c4608a91d7f404e9a2da6.

www.winchesternewsgazette.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Breaking News#Ap Archive
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
India
News Break
Youtube
Related
WorldForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 top 184 million and Russia, Indonesia suffer record one-day death tolls

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness headed above 184 million on Tuesday, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University, while deaths climbed above 3.95 million. Russia and Indonesia again suffered record one-day death tolls, and Indonesia has turned to Singapore to source emergency oxygen. Russia, which has seen record numbers of fatalities several times last week, recorded 737 deaths in the past 24 hours, as Reuters reported.
AccidentsMiami Herald

Lightning kills 11 selfie-takers in India; total death toll at 69

NEW DELHI — At least 69 people were struck dead by lightning in India, with 11 victims killed when they were taking selfies as monsoon storms lashed the country, police said on Monday. While 42 people were killed in Uttar Pradesh, another 20 died in Rajasthan, both northern Indian states,...
ForexTV.com

Coronavirus tally: Global cases of COVID-19 near 191 million and study says India deaths likely 10 times higher than official count

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 190.9 million on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.09 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,231 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 31 million and is third in deaths at 414,482, according to its official numbers. A report by the U.S.-based Center for Global Development found that there were more than 4 million excess deaths in India since the start of the outbreak through June 21, nearly 10 times the official number. India’s numbers have long been deemed to be widely undercounted, given a shortage of tests at the peak of its crisis earlier this year and a healthcare system that was completely overwhelmed.
Public HealthPosted by
Axios

Study: India's true death toll during pandemic likely higher than 3 million

The total number of excess deaths in India during the pandemic is likely more than than 3 million and could be as high as 4.9 million, according to a study released Tuesday. Why it matters: The number is almost 10 times the country's official death toll, making it "arguably India’s worst human tragedy," said the research team, who includes a former chief economic adviser to the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Energy Industrytucsonpost.com

India's oil imports slide to nine-month low amid renewed lockdowns

Crude imports of the globe's third-biggest oil consumer, India, plunged last month amid a drop in consumption due to renewed coronavirus lockdowns. The country imported some 3.9 million barrels a day in June, which was 7% less than the month before, Reuters reports citing trade sources. India's fuel demand showed...
ProtestsWinchester News Gazette

Mother seeks answers in Colombia protester's death

Mother seeks answers in Colombia protester's death. Subscribe for more Breaking News: http://smarturl.it/AssociatedPress. You can license this story through AP Archive: http://www.aparchive.com/metadata/youtube/32a88578cd93417793b7d549a5921a2d.
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Free cocaine, meth and heroin for everyone: One city’s plan to tackle its drug problem

As the rate of illicit drug overdoses in Vancouver continues to soar, a group of activists have enlisted the help of a city councillor to hand out free samples of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine - right in front of a police station.The province of British Columbia is the nexus of Canada’s drug overdose crisis, now in its fifth year of a public health emergency. Last month a report from the BC Coroners Service revealed that 160 people had died from an overdose in just the month of May – an average of 5.2 people per day. Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe...
PoliticsPosted by
Daily Mail

Journalists could face up to 14 years in prison for stories embarrassing the Government under proposed changes to the Official Secrets Act that would treat them like foreign SPIES

Journalists could face prison sentences of up to 14 years for stories that embarrass the Government under plans to reform the Official Secrets Act. Under a consultation run by Priti Patel's Home Office, which closes later this week, reporters who handle leaked documents would not have a defence if charged under new laws designed to clamp down on foreign agents.
Sciencenaturalhealth365.com

Censored COVID News: The real risk revealed with Andrew Kaufman, MD

Another segment of the population thinks very differently about the threat of infection that COVID-19 represents. These are the people who likely go about their days and do not fear exposure to the virus. They trust their immune systems to defend against invaders, and they know that disease can only form if the conditions are right within the body.

Comments / 0

Community Policy