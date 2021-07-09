India deaths help push global toll past 4 million

The global tally for the coronavirus-borne illness climbed above 190.9 million on Tuesday, while the death toll climbed above 4.09 million, according to data aggregated by Johns Hopkins University. The U.S. leads the world with a total of 34 million cases and in deaths with 609,231 as the highly infectious delta variant continues to spread fast, especially in states with low vaccination rates. India is closing in on the U.S. in cases at 31 million and is third in deaths at 414,482, according to its official numbers. A report by the U.S.-based Center for Global Development found that there were more than 4 million excess deaths in India since the start of the outbreak through June 21, nearly 10 times the official number. India’s numbers have long been deemed to be widely undercounted, given a shortage of tests at the peak of its crisis earlier this year and a healthcare system that was completely overwhelmed.