Tulsa, OK

Spotify playlist for Tulsa Music Month

By FOX23.com News Staff
KRMG
KRMG
 13 days ago
The City of Tulsa is celebrating Tulsa Music Month with a playlist showcasing songs with Tulsa ties.

Mayor G.T. Bynum created the 88 song playlist on Spotify. The list features some artists who lived in Tulsa for period of time such as Hanson, Leon Russell and The Gap Band but also songs with Tulsa right in the title such as, “Take Me Back to Tulsa” and “Tulsa Time”.

The list will last you 5 hours and 37 minutes.

Grab your headphones and click here to check it out.

