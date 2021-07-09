Cancel
Earth Science

Subduction history of the Caribbean from upper-mantle seismic imaging and plate reconstruction

By Benedikt Braszus, Saskia Goes, Rob Allen, Andreas Rietbrock, Jenny Collier, Nick Harmon, Tim Henstock, Stephen Hicks, Catherine A. Rychert, Ben Maunder, Jeroen van Hunen, Lidong Bie, Jon Blundy, George Cooper, Richard Davy, J. Michael Kendall, Colin Macpherson, Jamie Wilkinson, Marjorie Wilson
Nature.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe margins of the Caribbean and associated hazards and resources have been shaped by a poorly understood history of subduction. Using new data, we improve teleseismic P-wave imaging of the eastern Caribbean upper mantle and compare identified subducted-plate fragments with trench locations predicted from plate reconstruction. This shows that material at 700–1200 km depth below South America derives from 90–115 Myr old westward subduction, initiated prior to Caribbean Large-Igneous-Province volcanism. At shallower depths, an accumulation of subducted material is attributed to Great Arc of the Caribbean subduction as it evolved over the past 70 Ma. We interpret gaps in these subducted-plate anomalies as: a plate window and tear along the subducted Proto-Caribbean ridge; tearing along subducted fracture zones, and subduction of a volatile-rich boundary between Proto-Caribbean and Atlantic domains. Phases of back-arc spreading and arc jumps correlate with changes in age, and hence buoyancy, of the subducting plate.

#Pacific Plate#Caribbean Netherlands#Caribbean Plate#History Of The Caribbean#Myr#Proto Caribbean#South American#Central American#Eastern#Gac Laa#Antillean
