How to hide likes and views in Instagram posts

Welcome to the #FreeBritney movement, Britney’s Instagram. After finally being granted the right to hire her own lawyer, Britney Spears posted a video to Instagram, hashtagging it #FreeBritney. This is a big acknowledgment of the movement surrounding Spears. “Coming along, folks … coming along 🖕🏻!!!!! New with real representation today … I feel GRATITUDE and BLESSED !!!!” the pop star wrote. This is a major change in Spears’ gram, which for years did not comment on the conservatorship or any legal battles surrounding it. Questions of the Instagram’s authorship abounded, and became part of the larger speculation over Spears’ agency and happiness under the conservatorship. Since Spears spoke in open court last month, those questions have been answered. Spears apologized on Instagram for “pretending like I’ve been ok the past two years,” she wrote. “I did it because of my pride and I was embarrassed to share what happened to me.”