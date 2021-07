Running your Windows 10 PC with TPM and Secure Boot active is a prerequisite for Windows 11. You can activate the security protocols now with a few settings changes. While the most obvious changes coming with the release of Microsoft Windows 11 involve new graphics and an updated user interface, the more important changes and the driving force behind Microsoft's strategy, involve operating system security. Malware, particularly ransomware and the associated criminal activity, are a scourge to computer users everywhere and it must be stopped. Windows 11 will attempt to turn the tide with new hardware and virtualization-based security features.