A new study by the Imperial College London has shown that the Euros could be behind an uptick in Covid-19 infections in men more than women during the past fortnight.Based on home swab tests by more than 47,000 people – a React study has concluded that nearly .60 per cent of the population had the virus between 24 June and 5 July. This data suggests a four-fold increase compared to the study’s previous report, where only 0.15 per cent of people were infected as of 7 June.“It could be that watching football is resulting in men having more social activity than...