Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Plea hearing today in Sarah Everard murder case

By Neil Shaw, Sophie Goodall
kentlive.news
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Metropolitan Police officer accused over the death of Sarah Everard is expected to enter a plea to a charge of murder. Last month, Pc Wayne Couzens, 48, accepted responsibility for killing Ms Everard and pleaded guilty to her kidnap and rape. But he has yet to enter a plea...

www.kentlive.news

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Murder#South London#Metropolitan Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
News Break
Marketing
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Warrant Issued 8 Years After Alleged Rapist Wrote to Victim: ‘So I Raped You’

Eight years after Shannon Keeler received a Facebook message that read, “So I raped you,” a Pennsylvania judge has signed an arrest warrant for the man who allegedly wrote the confession to her. The warrant lays out a night in December 2013 when Ian Cleary allegedly stalked Keeler to a party at Gettysburg College, followed her home to her dorm, snuck into her room, and sexually assaulted her, according to authorities. Keeler immediately texted friends, “OMG please help me” and called the police, according to the warrant. She went to a nearby hospital for a rape kit, which authorities later lost. Keeler said in a statement, “While I am moved to tears by this result, which I have waited for over seven years, I am mindful that this moment came because I went public with my story, which no survivor should have to do in order to obtain justice.”
Public Safetykwayradio.com

Attorneys Claim Another Man Confessed to Murder

The defense attorneys for the man convicted of killing Mollie Tibbetts say that another inmate has confessed to the murder, according to KCRG. Cristian Bahena Rivera is scheduled to be sentenced to a mandatory life in prison sentence on Thursday, however his attorneys have filed an appeal. The appeal says an unidentified inmate claims a cellmate told him he saw Tibbetts bound and gagged in the home of a 50 year old man. The cellmate says Tibbetts was to be trafficked into the sex trade but publicity of her disappearance got too big too quick. The 50 year old man then determined they would kill Tibbetts and pin it on a Hispanic man. The cellmate and another man allegedly carried out the plan, leaving Rivera with Tibbetts’ body. The appeal says another individual corroborates the claim saying they were in a car with the cellmate that was stopped by police. The cellmate put a gun at that point and exclaimed that he had raped and killed Tibbetts. The appeal also claims poor jury instructions should be the basis for a new trial.
Public SafetyNew York Post

Bigamist husband on trial in murders of pregnant wife, 4 family members

An Alabama man on trial for capital murder this week allegedly worked with his first wife to kill his pregnant second wife and four members of her family, prosecutors said. Christopher Henderson, 46, appeared in Madison County court Monday to hear testimony against him from his first wife Rhonda Carlson, whom he was still legally married to when he wed his second wife Kristen Smallwood Henderson, news station WAAY reported.
Health ServicesBBC

Man awaiting trial for his mother's murder found dead

A man is believed to have killed himself while awaiting trial for the murder of his 85-year-old mother. Mark Herman, 54, had been charged with killing Loretta Herman at her home in Ilford, east London, on 9 April. Mr Herman had called 999, telling operators he had drowned her. On...
Sioux City, IASioux City Journal

Man seeks to withdraw guilty plea in Sioux City murder case

SIOUX CITY -- A Sioux City man involved in a fatal shooting at a Morningside home says his attorney pressured him into pleading guilty to a murder charge and wants to withdraw his plea. Anthony Bauer said in his motion to withdraw his plea that his attorney, Matthew Metzgar, failed...
Public SafetyPosted by
CBS News

New twist in Mollie Tibbetts' murder case delays sentencing

Sentencing in the case of the killing of 20- year-old Mollie Tibbetts was supposed to be finished by today, but it was postponed after the defense said it had new evidence. Cristhian Behena Rivera was scheduled to be sentenced to life in prison yesterday for the 2018 murder of the University of Iowa student. Instead, a judge is now considering possible new evidence. The defense argues that the new evidence supports Rivera's testimony that he was kidnapped and framed for her murder.
Minot, NDMinot Daily News

Hearing held in Chris Vickerman murder case

A lawyer for Christopher Alan Vickerman, 30, who is charged with the Class AA felony May 10, 2019, murder of his father, has withdrawn a motion to find him incompetent and to have him committed for further evaluation and treatment. Court records show that North Central District Court Doug Mattson granted the request on July 7.
Kendallville, INEvening Star

Rodriguez appears for initial hearing in murder case

ALBION — Court-appointed medical health professionals will determine whether Gallops gas station shooting suspect Matthew Rodriguez can stand trial for murder and attempted murder. Rodriguez, 24, of Kendallville, was in court Wednesday for his initial appearance regarding the June 27 incident at the Kendallville business in which he allegedly shot...
Worldthedallasnews.net

British-Pakistani man charged with murder conspiracy

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 18 (ANI): The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) has charged a British-Pakistani man with conspiracy to murder a Netherlands-based Pakistani national, following an investigation by the Scotland Yard's Counter-Terrorism Command Unit and the Dutch authorities. The arrested person has identified as Mohhamed Gohir Khan whose reportedly target was...

Comments / 0

Community Policy