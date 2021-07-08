Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

Gossip Girl: Season Two? Has the HBO Max Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

tvseriesfinale.com
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStreaming on the HBO Max subscription service, the current iteration of Gossip Girl stars Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith, with Todd Almond, Adam Chanler-Berat, Johnathan Fernandez, Jason Gotay, and the voice of Kristen Bell. The drama takes viewers back to the Upper East Side to find a new generation of New York private school teens being introduced to social surveillance, some nine years after the original blogger’s website went dark. The show explores just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years. Though times have changed, Gossip Girl (Bell) is still watching.

tvseriesfinale.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Thomas Doherty
Person
Kristen Bell
Person
Tavi Gevinson
Person
Emily Alyn Lind
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lee Smith#Telly#Hbo Max Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
TV Shows
News Break
TV & Videos
Related
TV Seriesblackfilm.com

HBO Renews ‘Pause With Sam Jay’ For Season Two

HBO’s late-night talk show series Pause With Sam Jay has been renewed for a second season. Season one debuted in May of this year. “I can’t express how excited I am to bring you all a second season of Pause. We learned so much during the first season and hope to take those lessons into this new chapter and deliver something even better,” said show co-creator, executive producer, writer Sam Jay. ” There are so many topics to explore and so much growth to be had. I can’t wait to dig in with the team and get to work! See y’all mofos soon!”
TV SeriesPosted by
AL.com

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot on HBO Max: How to watch, stream, cast, trailer

Welcome back, Upper East Siders. The highly anticipated “Gossip Girl” reboot premieres on HBO Max on Thursday, July 8. The upcoming series is inspired by the original CW series, “Gossip Girl,” starring Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Penn Badgley and Ed Westwick. The official show summary says: “Eight years after the...
TV Seriesmxdwn.com

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Reboot Attempts a Gen-Z Makeover in First Episode

In 2007, Sex in the City had been off the air for a few years and Gossip Girl felt like the perfect remedy to cure viewers withdrawal of watching New Yorkers drenched in drama in an overly glamorized portrait of the city. It was the best kind of guilty pleasure, and the show was a huge success with millennials. Now, Gossip Girl returns as a reboot on HBO Max with a social media inspired Gen-Z refresh.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
Variety

‘Gossip Girl’ Costume Designer Breaks Down ‘Gender Neutral’ School Uniforms, Design Inspirations for HBO Max Series

The style of HBO Max’s “Gossip Girl” pays homage to its roots in the original CW series right off the bat. Tavi Gevinson as Kate Keller kicks off the premiere episode in a tan jacket styled over a sailor striped knit and paired with a brown leather tote. That is reminiscent of Blake Lively’s grand entrance in the 2007 pilot episode of the first iteration — and is just one of many Easter eggs hidden by costume designer Eric Daman.
TV SeriesEW.com

What to Watch on Thursday: XOXO, Gossip Girl is back with HBO Max's sleek reboot

You know you love her — and she's back. Nine years after it ended its run on The CW, the scandalous series is disrupting the calm on a new network and the gossipmonger's got a new platform to boot. When we catch up with the Manhattan elite, they're being terrorized by the omnipresent former blogger via Instagram and our cast of influencers, social warriors, and Met step dwellers are not about it. The phone alerts aren't all that have changed in this continuation; expect a more diverse and inclusive cast this time around and wayyyyyy more money. "The show is elevated; it's more sophisticated and it's bigger," showrunner Joshua Safran tells EW. "It's more like Downton Abbey in terms of sprawling cast and one event every episode. Being a millionaire at a private school back in 2007 is so much different than now. We're dealing in global billions." Sounds richly entertaining. —Ruth Kinane.
New York City, NYPosted by
Glamour

Every Original Gossip Girl Easter Egg We Spotted in the HBO Max Reboot

HBO Max's highly-anticipated Gossip Girl reboot premiered July 8, and while it's a whole new show (with new characters), fans also spotted some familiarities. Some are big and obvious, like Kristen Bell as the voice of GG and the Met steps as Constance Billard's watering hole. But others are more subtle. Here's everything viewers have spotted (so far). Warning: Light spoilers ahead.
TV SeriesStar News Online

Don’t waste your time being mad about HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ reboot

HBO Max’s reboot of “Gossip Girl,” the soapiest teen soap that ever got soapy, is bad. But c’mon, what did you expect?. Since before TV critics could even share their thoughts on the new series, Twitter was flooded with subtweets and blind items about the show (new episodes now streaming Thursdays), hinting it was an impending bomb on the horizon. Something so bad it wasn’t even a little bit good.
TV SeriesDecider

Who Is ‘Gossip Girl’ on HBO Max’s Reboot? That Twist, Explained

After nine years your favorite blogger is back, but with one major change. This time around we know exactly who Gossip Girl is. The identity of Gossip Girl was a mystery that plagued much of the original series. Occasionally Serena, Nate, or even Blair would drop whatever schemes they were working on to try and discover who she was. In later seasons the scathing blog was even passed around to several different characters. But the reboot is playing by its own rules. Within the first few minutes of HBO Max’s sequel series you know exactly who our new Gossip Girl is, which means you can watch her flounder. Curious? We have you covered. Spoilers ahead for Gossip Girl‘s premiere.
TV Seriescaliforniatimes.us

‘Gossip Girl’ reboot HBO Max’s most-watched original series over launch this end of the week

The Gossip Girl reboot positively shaped HBO Max upon its debut, turning into the liner’s most-watched original series over the first weekend of accessibility. As indicated by HBO Max, the updated Gossip Girl, which debuted Thursday, July 8, saw record viewership over the first four days of accessibility. The first episode opened to watchers in 555,000 U.S. households, per Samba TV.
TV Seriesimdb.com

Gossip Girl Surpasses Flight Attendant as HBO Max's Biggest Launch to Date

The numbers crunchers over at HBO Max are declaring Gossip Girl 2.0 the outlet’s No. 1 debut of all time, surpassing previous record holder The Flight Attendant. According to the streamer, the Gossip Girl reboot’s premiere episode — which dropped July 8 and earned an average C+ grade from TVLine readers — drew record viewership during its first four days of availability, becoming the biggest “Max Original” launch to date. HBO Max also notes that a greater proportion of new subscribers chose Gossip Girl as the first thing to watch after signing up for the service than any other Max Original series.
TV SeriesDecider

HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ is Still Obsessed with Millennials

The brand new Gossip Girl is theoretically supposed to be tailor-made for a new generation. Queen bee Julien Calloway (Jordan Alexander) is an Instagram influencer and her friends include socially-conscious, sexually-fluid teens who actually try to lift each other up. Sure they still look and act like mini-adults — per the Gossip Girl tradition — but these teens are undeniably a glossy version of Gen Z.
TV Seriestvseriesfinale.com

The Fairly OddParents: Live-Action Casting Announced for Paramount+ Series

A continuation of The Fairly Oddparents is coming to Paramount+, and the cast for the live-action series has now been revealed. The show will star Audrey Grace Marshall, Tyler Wladis, Laura Bell Bundy, Ryan-James Hatanaka, and Imogen Cohen. Both Susanne Blakeslee and Daran Norris are returning to voice the Fairy Godparents from the original series, which aired for 10 seasons between 2001 and 2017 on Nickelodeon.
TV SeriesPosted by
E! News

Every Time HBO Max's Gossip Girl Calls Back to the Original Series

Let it be known that HBO Max's Gossip Girl is a continuation, not a reboot!. As actress Emily Alyn Lind told E! News at the New York City premiere, the series is merely picking up nearly 10 years after Dan Humphries (Penn Badgley) revealed himself as Gossip Girl. "No one is trying to recreate [the OG characters]. We're new characters," she explained. "There might be sparks of them inside of all of us just because of the same school... but it's different and I want everyone to know that. We're not trying to do the original."

Comments / 0

Community Policy