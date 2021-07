England are into the final of Euro 2020, their first appearance in the last game of a major tournament since the 1966 World Cup, after beating Denmark 2-1 in extra-time in a thrilling semi-final at Wembley.Gareth Southgate’s men suffered a shock midway through the first half when Mikkel Damsgaard gave the Danes the lead by lofting a sublime freekick over the wall and past a despairing Jordan Pickford. But the Three Lions quickly rallied, with a low cross from Bukayo Saka forcing Danish captain Simon Kjaer to turn the ball into his own net under pressure from Raheem Sterling....