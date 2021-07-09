Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
POTUS

POLITICO-Harvard poll: Most Americans believe Covid leaked from lab

By Alice Miranda Ollstein
Posted by 
POLITICO
POLITICO
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RUGud_0arsjh4C00
In March 2020, a Pew Research Center poll found 29 percent of Americans believed the virus was made in a Chinese lab and released either accidentally or intentionally. | Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Most Americans now believe that the coronavirus leaked from a laboratory in China, according to a new POLITICO-Harvard poll that found a dramatic shift in public perception of Covid-19’s origins over the last year.

U.S. adults were almost twice as likely to say the virus was the result of a lab leak in China than human contact with an infected animal, which many scientists believe is the most likely scenario. The poll's findings show what was once a fringe belief held mainly among some on the political right has become accepted by most Republicans, as well as most Democrats, amid heightened scrutiny of the lab leak theory.



In March 2020, a Pew Research Center poll found 29 percent of Americans believed the virus was made in a Chinese lab and released either accidentally or intentionally. The new survey shows 52 percent believe the virus came out of a lab, including 59 percent of Republicans and 52 percent of Democrats, while 28 percent said it was from an infected animal.

The absence of a large partisan gap on the issue is particularly striking, said Robert Blendon, a professor of health policy and political analysis at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health who designed the poll.

“Usually, our polls find a big split between Republicans and Democrats, so this is unique,” he said. “More conservative media have been carrying the ‘lab leak’ issue, and it’s been a Trump talking point from the beginning, so we expected people who lean Democratic would say either ‘It’s not true’ or ‘I don’t know.’ But the belief is bipartisan.”

Blendon said Democrats likely became more receptive to the idea after President Joe Biden’s recent order that intelligence agencies investigate the virus’ origin and comments from Anthony Fauci, the White House chief medical officer, that it's worth digging into. Fauci and other scientists have cautioned the answer may never be known definitively.

“That the president thought there was enough evidence to ask intelligence agencies to put together a report sends a signal to Democrats that there might be something there,” Blendon said.

Democratic lawmakers have also faced pressure to look more closely at the lab leak scenario, though they worry Republicans will stoke uncertainty about the virus origin for political gain. Several congressional committees have launched inquiries, and the House Science Committee plans to hold its first hearing on the issue next week.



The POLITICO-Harvard poll, which will be released next week, also found there’s a high level of public interest in investigating Covid-19’s origin, with almost two-thirds of Democrats and Republicans calling the issue “extremely” or “very” important. The finding also surprised Blendon, who said the public isn’t typically invested in such a scientific inquiry.

The broad attention on the issue underscores the stakes for the Biden administration’s upcoming report on the virus origin, due in August. Even if the report concludes the virus came from nature, it could be hard to move public opinion, lawmakers and researchers like Blendon have noted.

The poll surveyed 1,009 adults from June 22-27. The margin of error was plus or minus 3.8 percentage points.

Comments / 5

POLITICO

POLITICO

Washington, DC
92K+
Followers
6K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

POLITICO is the dominant source for politics and policy news around the world. Nobody knows politics like POLITICO.

 https://www.politico.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Pew Research Center#Republicans#Harvard#Chinese#Politico Harvard#Democrats#The Harvard#Trump#Democratic#White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
Country
China
News Break
Republican Party
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Democratic Party
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
POTUSPOLITICO

POLITICO Playbook PM: ‘A pandemic of the unvaccinated’

A BIG D.C. MEDIA MOVE: Variety’s Brian Steinberg got the scoop on Kasie Hunt’s departure from NBC: “CNN has snatched Kasie Hunt, the Capitol Hill correspondent long viewed as a rising star at NBC News, as part of an aggressive bid to push the WarnerMedia cable-news outlet into the new frontier of streaming video. …
POTUSNew York Post

Don’t buy the hysteria: The Delta variant is actually less dangerous

On Wednesday, the Delta variant became America’s dominant COVID strain. Yet it’s no cause for panic: The numbers — especially in Britain, which Delta hit hard — show it causes far fewer hospitalizations and deaths, while vaccines remain highly effective against it. Most media hype the fear: “Americans should be...
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Fauci: More than 99% of people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated

Anthony Fauci on Sunday said more than 99 percent of the people who died from COVID-19 in June were not vaccinated, calling the loss of life “avoidable and preventable.”. “If you look at the number of deaths, about 99.2 percent of them are unvaccinated. About 0.8 percent are vaccinated. No vaccine is perfect. But when you talk about the avoidability of hospitalization and death, Chuck, it's really sad and tragic that most all of these are avoidable and preventable,” Fauci told host Chuck Todd on NBC’s “Meet the Press.”
POTUSPosted by
CNN

A weekend of demagoguery shows why Trump can't be ignored

(CNN) — Nothing can destroy former President Donald Trump in the eyes of those who love him, one reason why his hold on American politics remains formidable. The ex-President showed this weekend that defeat after a single term, the disgrace of his insurrection against American democracy and the deaths of 400,000 Americans on his watch in a pandemic he downplayed don't hurt his appeal to Republicans. In fact, the efforts of potential 2024 rivals to replicate his extremism show Trump's strange magic is only validated by his transgressions.
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Overnight Health Care: FDA adds new warning to J&J COVID-19 vaccine | WHO chief pushes back on Pfizer booster shot | Fauci defends Biden's support for recommending vaccines 'one on one'

Welcome to Monday’s Overnight Health Care. This is not an urban legend. A Minnesota city advised residents not to release pet goldfish into ponds and lakes – or else they could grow to the size of a football. If you have any tips, email us at nweixel@thehill.com, psullivan@thehill.com, jcoleman@thehill.com. Follow...
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Can You Be Forced To Get The COVID Vaccine?

Americans remain divided in their choice to get vaccinated against COVID-19, with discussion of vaccine mandates from private companies prompting Republican State legislatures to create bills that would give unvaccinated people the same civil liberties as those pertaining to race, gender and religion. While a federal vaccine mandate has been ruled out by Biden administration chief medical advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci, he has encouraged vaccine mandates be made at the local level. Law Professor at George Washington University and Fox News Contributor Jonathan Turley joins to explains what authority the federal government has when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine mandates, the powers of private businesses, the legal challenges vaccine mandates could face and he analyzes the case of former President Trump in his lawsuit against the major Big Tech companies.
POTUSPosted by
Forbes

Declining Vaccine Efficacy—Particularly Among Older Individuals—Prompting Pfizer’s Emergency Booster Request, Former FDA Chief Says

In a televised interview Sunday, Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a former chief of the Food and Drug Administration, stressed the urgency of approving new vaccine boosters in the United States and said data from Israel shows declining efficacy among people vaccinated late last year—prompting vaccine-maker Pfizer to request an emergency use authorization for its Covid-19 booster.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
The Hill

The steady erosion of Trump-hate is a growing problem for Team Biden

Infinitely slowly, some of the most vocal Donald Trump -haters are tentatively dropping out of lockstep with the Biden administration and the serried ranks of its docile, fervent political propaganda apparatus. Group mind-reading, especially when directed toward such a disparate section of the political media, is hazardous. But in this case, the slowly rising courage of a few members of the almost totalitarian solidarity of the anti-Trump hallelujah chorus in the national political media appears to be moving in parallel with their misplaced hope that the Trump phenomenon may be fading.
POTUSPosted by
CNN

Trump's new threat

(CNN) — "Is it going to be OK?" President Joe Biden said this week that European leaders kept asking that question during his recent foreign trip as they struggle to overcome their fears for US democracy following the Trump years. The evidence of recent days is that things are very far from OK.

Comments / 5

Community Policy