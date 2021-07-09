Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Is a CMA an appraisal? Contrary to popular belief — it is

By Robert Sawyer
Inman.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe current widespread misuse of the word “appraisal” may not uproot long-established mores, but everyone should raise their antenna a bit if they’re attempting to suggest a CMA is not an appraisal. New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape...

www.inman.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Massachusetts State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cma#Real Estate Brokerage#Real Estate Appraisal#Real Estate Taxes#Cma#New Agent Month#Real Estate Principles#Investopedia#Bpo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
Real EstateInman.com

Morty will expand nationwide with $25M in new funding

Morty, an online mortgage marketplace that’s focused on serving homebuyers, has closed a $25 million Series B financing round that will allow it to beef up its hiring, marketing, and product development, and bring its services to homebuyers nationwide by the end of the year. Morty, an online mortgage marketplace...
Massachusetts Statecountry1025.com

This Massachusetts Bar Is Raising the Drinking Age To 25 At It’s Establishment

After being slammed by an uptick of underage drinkers one Massachusetts bar is raising it’s minimum drinking age to 25. The bar is The Gazebo on Nantucket. Owner Luke Tedeschi says he was turning over many fake IDs to police – as many as 25 a day! So he’s combating the high number of underage drinkers trying to fake their way in by raising the minimum serving age of alcohol. He says he’d rather lose business than jeopardize everything he has.
Public Healthbleedingheartland.com

What do we owe the unvaccinated?

Ira Lacher: Should a person who has done the common-sense thing be mindful of others who have chosen to stay unvaccinated for COVID-19? In Texas, a doctor can legally discriminate against trans patients, as well as women who have had abortions. While this seems to empower healers to substitute their...
TechnologyNature.com

Humanities and Social Sciences Communications

Concerns regarding smartphones’ and social media’s impact on youth remain high amidst a growing realization that current research is not designed to confirm (or refute) such concerns. This study aims to answer fundamental questions regarding youths’ use of smartphones, by implementing a novel user-centric research method. The smartphone use of 114 emerging adults was recorded, followed by in-depth interviews that incorporated the recording and in-app information to help participants recall their behaviours, motivations, and feelings. Results indicate that smartphone use is indeed ubiquitous; 88 out of 114 participants started using their smartphone as soon as they were left alone. However, the findings of this study also demonstrate great diversity in smartphone use, in e.g. social media platforms used and motivations for using different apps. These results illustrate that it no longer seems sensible to refer to “screen time” as if it represents a homogeneous phenomenon across youth. Additionally, preliminary indications have been found of relationships between individual differences in mental health indices and variations in smartphone use. The current study provides new insights into youths’ smartphone use and its relationship with wellbeing.
Bradenton, FLBradenton Herald

Investor Column | The facts and fictions about ‘smart money’

In the first half of 2021, the American economy and equity markets continued to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic. As I write this the S&P 500 sits at 4,367, nearly double the COVID low point of 2,200. It’s an artificial crossing point but one sure to generate buzz in the media with the standard chatter that markets have moved too high too quickly and what the “smart money“ is doing about it.
InternetThrive Global

Social Media Impact on Work Productivity

Let us talk about social media and how it affects your work productivity. You wake up, roll over to reach for your phone before even getting off the bed, flip through a few social media channels. Then, while having breakfast, you reply to a few chats and emails as you prepare for work. You do the same while in the elevator, or while waiting in line to get a coffee, at work, and again, on your way back home.
Agriculturemodernfarmer.com

A Once-Forbidden Fruit Makes a Resurgence

Hudson Valley fruit farmer Greg Quinn and his then-fiancée Carolyn Blackwood had no prior experience in agriculture when they bought an old dairy farm in 1999. But the couple knew enough to focus on growing a profitable speciality crop. “I was looking for something other than the typical corn and...
Societynorthernpublicradio.org

Perspective: Are You Against The Truth?

Critical Race Theory is a hot topic right now. I recently posted a meme about it, and a Facebook acquaintance referred to me as a Communist. Based on my engagements, most who oppose it don’t know what it is. Critical Race Theory (CRT) has been a part of law schools for over 40 years. It’s a way of understanding how American racism has shaped public policy. The core idea is racism is a social construct, and it is not merely the product of individual bias and prejudice, but also something embedded in legal systems and policies.
Internetncadvertiser.com

How addicted are people to social media? We found a way to measure it.

The average person with Internet access spends 2.5 hours each day on social media, by one estimate, and there are now 3.8 billion social media users worldwide. A natural interpretation of these facts is that social media adds tremendous value to our lives. But anecdotally and in surveys, many people...
EconomyThrive Global

The Untold truth about Money and the Illusion of Money

We all think about the ways that can make us financially independent. There are so many of us who would be working at a full-time job that they would have got on the basis of the degree they earned from the university. We all have concerns about our savings, our living expenses, the debt we have to pay or the fact that we are not being paid enough. Money is one of the biggest factors that we use as an excuse not to follow the ideas and dreams that we have, and to be honest it is costing us.
Real EstateInman.com

Percentage of all-cash home purchases in US soars to 30%

All-cash home purchases skyrocketed to make up nearly one-third of all home purchases thus far in 2021, according to data from tech-powered brokerage Redfin. That figure represents the largest share of homes purchased in all-cash since 2014, and is up 25.3 percent from the number of all-cash purchases made during all of 2020.
HealthCanadian Medical Association

CMA updates policy on firearms control: extensive consultations on public health impact

After consultations with physicians, provincial medical associations and national medical specialty associations, the CMA is releasing an updated firearms control policy. Through this updated policy, the CMA joins a number of other major associations, including the Australian Medical Association, the American Medical Association, the Canadian Paediatric Society and the Canadian Association of Emergency Physicians, in recognizing firearms as a serious threat to public health, and one of the main causes of both intentional and unintentional injuries and death.
InternetInman.com

Still not making video? 4 excuses holding you back

Although personal videos are easy and cheap to create, a lot of agents still shy away from them. Here are a few excuses you might be using to avoid the camera and what you can do to overcome them. Real estate agents, team leaders and brokers have been told for...
Economywnanews.com

SPJ, CMA, ACP announce 2022 conference partnership

INDIANAPOLIS, July 14, 2021 (Society of Professional Journalists) – The Society of Professional Journalists, College Media Association and Associated Collegiate Press have come to an agreement to partner for the 2022 conference. All three boards voted to approve finalizing details. “I couldn’t be more excited about partnering with ACP and...
EconomyInman.com

Pulse: What's your biggest agent pet peeve right now?

New to the industry? Get started with everything you need to know about the early decisions that’ll shape your career, including choosing a brokerage, learning your market, creating an online presence, budgeting, getting leads, marketing listings and so much more. If you’re a team leader or broker-owner, New Agent Month will be jam-packed with resources to help your new hires navigate.
Real Estatemckissock.com

How to Specialize in Appraising Green Homes

There are many reasons why appraising green homes is recommended for residential real estate appraisers. For one, green residential properties are gaining popularity throughout the U.S. Additionally, green home appraisers offer a unique skill set for which they can charge higher fees, and they get to do exciting, challenging work. In this post, we lay out the steps needed to establish yourself in this profitable and increasingly popular niche.

Comments / 0

Community Policy