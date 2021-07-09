Chris Young Is Ready for a Party in New Song ‘One of Them Nights’ [Listen]

Shane Michael Taylor, a songwriter and inspirational quadriplegic with severe cerebral palsy, will be shining a spotlight on an often overlooked abuse in the healthcare industry with his latest music video I’m Giving In, premiering this week. Starting Monday, fans will get their first opportunity to view the heart wrenching video when it premieres on The Country Network at 7:30 AM. Full air dates and times for the week can be found below. Then, on Friday, July 23, the video will be available to stream on CMT at www.cmt.com/cmt-music-videos.