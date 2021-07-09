14800 Bridge Creek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23113
Spacious home with Large Walk-out basement! Features a Recreation room and a bonus rm in basement. Bright and open 1st floor with Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Island open to Family Room featuring a gas Fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Also a Spacious Bedroom on 1st Floor, Upstairs Has 3 Bedroom including the Primary Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closets and a Deluxe Bath. Other features include Tankless Hot water Heater, 2- Zone Heating and Air, Energy Star Home, Utility Sink, Back Deck and more in a Wonderful and Convenient location. Low maintenance Community with yard maintenance included.richmond.com
