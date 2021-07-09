Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chesterfield, VA

14800 Bridge Creek Dr, Chesterfield, VA 23113

Richmond.com
 10 days ago

Spacious home with Large Walk-out basement! Features a Recreation room and a bonus rm in basement. Bright and open 1st floor with Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Island open to Family Room featuring a gas Fireplace. Formal Dining Room. Also a Spacious Bedroom on 1st Floor, Upstairs Has 3 Bedroom including the Primary Bedroom with 2 Walk-in Closets and a Deluxe Bath. Other features include Tankless Hot water Heater, 2- Zone Heating and Air, Energy Star Home, Utility Sink, Back Deck and more in a Wonderful and Convenient location. Low maintenance Community with yard maintenance included.

richmond.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chesterfield, VA
Business
City
Chesterfield, VA
City
Community, VA
Chesterfield, VA
Real Estate
Local
Virginia Business
Local
Virginia Real Estate
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Water Heater#Family Room#Granite Countertops#Closets And A Deluxe Bath
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Real Estate
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Associated Press

New Haiti leader with international backing to take charge

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — A new prime minister supported by key international diplomats will take charge of Haiti, an official said Monday — a move that appeared aimed at averting a leadership struggle following the assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Ariel Henry, who was designated prime minister by Moïse before...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

U.S. and allies accuse China of global hacking spree

WASHINGTON, July 19 (Reuters) - The United States and its allies accused China on Monday of a global cyberespionage campaign, mustering an unusually broad coalition of countries to publicly call out Beijing for hacking. The United States was joined by NATO, the European Union, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan and New...
POTUSAP

Man faces 1st sentencing for felony in riot at US Capitol

CHICAGO (AP) — A Florida man who breached the U.S. Senate chamber carrying a Trump campaign flag is scheduled to become the first Jan. 6 rioter sentenced for a felony, in a hearing that will help set a benchmark for punishment in similar cases. Prosecutors want Paul Allard Hodgkins to...
Books & LiteratureNBC News

Prince Harry to publish a 'wholly truthful' memoir about 'the man I've become'

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, has inked a deal to publish a memoir detailing his upbringing, Penguin Random House announced Monday. The publisher described the memoir in a statement as "the definitive account of the experiences, adventures, losses, and life lessons that have helped shape him." Proceeds from the book, which is scheduled for release late next year, will go to charity.

Comments / 0

Community Policy