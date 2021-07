The real estate market is booming, with almost daily news reports of sky-high prices and multiple same-day offers. This may seem like the perfect moment for you to sell your home, and it might even be tempting to do it yourself – a practice known as “for sale by owner” or FSBO. Before you upload photos to that popular real estate site, though, you should know how much goes into a successful sale and make sure you’re up for it. How many of these essential tools and tasks for effective home-selling have you considered?