Athlete Ally updates Dartmouth’s LGBTQ+ inclusion score to perfect
More transparent policies have earned Dartmouth full marks, though some student-athletes feel that policies do not necessarily reflect culture. On June 25, Athlete Ally, an organization dedicated to ending homophobia and transphobia in sports, updated their rating of the Athletic Department’s inclusion policies, changing Dartmouth’s Athlete Equality Index score to 100 out of 100. In March, Dartmouth received a score of 40 out of 100 from the same organization.www.thedartmouth.com
