Athlete Ally updates Dartmouth’s LGBTQ+ inclusion score to perfect

Student-athletes are now able to profit off of their name, image or likeness and are no longer prohibited from receiving “non-cash education-related benefits.”. On July 1, the NCAA adopted a new policy that will allow almost half a million student-athletes across the country to profit off of deals based on their name, image or likeness. On the same day, the Ivy League affirmed this decision and modified its existing rules to allow student-athletes to participate in NIL activities. New opportunities for student-athletes, who would have previously been in violation of NCAA requirements to maintain their amateur status, include sponsorships, brand deals and endorsements.